Everything will be very fast. Trump revealed plans for the first days of the presidency

Source:  NBC News

Future US President Donald Trump has officially confirmed that he intends to sign a record number of important executive orders immediately after he returns to the White House.

Points of attention

  • Mass deportation of illegal immigrants will be a key task for Trump.
  • The exact date and location of the start of the deportations are not currently disclosed.
  • Trump also plans to visit Los Angeles and assess the effects of the wildfires.

Trump announced fateful decisions

According to the future head of the White House, the key theme of his inaugural address will be "unity and strength, as well as the word 'justice.'"

Because you have to treat people fairly. You can't just say, "Oh, everything's going to be great." You know, we've been through hell for four years with these people. And so, you know, we have to do something about it.

Donald Trump

In addition, the Republican made it clear that the mass deportation of undocumented immigrants would be a key task for him.

Despite this, he did not reveal the exact date or city where the deportations would begin, but stressed that they would begin in the near future.

It's going to start very early, it's going to happen very quickly. I can't say which cities because it's all evolving. And I don't think we want to say which city. You'll see it with your own eyes. We have to get the criminals out of our country.

Trump is going to California

According to the new president, he will visit Los Angeles next week to assess the effects of the massive wildfires.

I was going to go, actually, yesterday, but I thought it would be better if I went as president. I think it would be a little more appropriate.

Donald Trump

According to media reports, it is likely that the Republican leader will also postpone the TikTok ban for 90 days after taking office.

What is important to understand is that the United States is currently actively preparing for Trump's inauguration, and the National Guard has announced a number of updated security measures.

