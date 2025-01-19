Everything will be very fast. Trump revealed plans for the first days of the presidency

Future US President Donald Trump has officially confirmed that he intends to sign a record number of important executive orders immediately after he returns to the White House.
Points of attention
- Mass deportation of illegal immigrants will be a key task for Trump.
- The exact date and location of the start of the deportations are not currently disclosed.
- Trump also plans to visit Los Angeles and assess the effects of the wildfires.
Trump announced fateful decisions
According to the future head of the White House, the key theme of his inaugural address will be "unity and strength, as well as the word 'justice.'"
In addition, the Republican made it clear that the mass deportation of undocumented immigrants would be a key task for him.
Despite this, he did not reveal the exact date or city where the deportations would begin, but stressed that they would begin in the near future.
Trump is going to California
According to the new president, he will visit Los Angeles next week to assess the effects of the massive wildfires.
According to media reports, it is likely that the Republican leader will also postpone the TikTok ban for 90 days after taking office.
What is important to understand is that the United States is currently actively preparing for Trump's inauguration, and the National Guard has announced a number of updated security measures.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-