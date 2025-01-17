Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy has had the opportunity to respond harshly to the scandalous statements of the new US President Donald Trump many times, but he never did so, because he realized the importance of good relations with the Republican and his team for the sake of returning peace to Ukraine.
- Zelenskyy is using cunning tactics to improve relations with Trump.
- The head of state believes that the new US president can really bring peace back to Ukraine.
- However, both Zelensky and Trump realize that this is an extremely difficult task.
Zelensky is trying to improve relations with Trump
This was pointed out by Oleksandr Krayev from the Prism analytical center.
In his opinion, the Ukrainian leader — consciously or unconsciously — began to copy Donald Trump's mannerisms, for example, using foul language.
One cannot also ignore the fact that Volodymyr Zelensky was one of the first to congratulate Trump on his election victory, writing:
In addition, the Ukrainian president also made a "broad gesture" when he stated that Trump could be the first Western leader to fly to Ukraine after the war ends.
Zelensky believes that Trump will be able to end the war
The expert draws attention to the fact that the head of state managed to instill in Ukrainians the idea that the new US president can return a "just peace" in 2025.
According to Krayev, this creates the risk of "false hopes," because the main thing today is to stop Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
Zelensky, like Trump, is well aware that this is an extremely difficult task.
Against this background, the Ukrainian leader continues to be cautious in his statements about Donald Trump.
Experts believe that this is also part of the cunning tactics of the Ukrainian president.
Being cautious, he never allowed himself to mock the billionaire, although, as an actor and comedian, he could afford to do so.
