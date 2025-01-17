Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban demands that the European Union lift sanctions against the aggressor country Russia and normalize relations with official Moscow.
Points of attention
- Orban is lying that peace was a key theme of Hungary's EU presidency.
- The Hungarian leader again criticized Europe for supporting Ukraine.
- Putin's henchman is fueling controversy over anti-Russian sanctions.
Orban continues to put pressure on the EU
Putin's henchman began to claim that during Hungary's 6-month presidency of the European Union, the biggest goal was to make peace a "key theme."
Moreover, the Hungarian leader cynically added that "significant progress has been made" on this issue, because today "everyone is talking about peace."
He also added that it would take time, but the EU would "sober up," and for now they are in the "binge stage."
By the way, European leaders are currently trying to develop a strategy that will protect the continuation of anti-Russian sanctions from Hungary's veto.
Orban again slanders Ukraine
According to Putin's henchman, peace is extremely important for achieving Hungary's economic policy goals
A pro-Russian politician began to cynically lie that Ukraine posed a serious economic threat to Europe.
Against this background, he threatened to introduce serious protective measures, for example, to avoid harming the Hungarian and Polish agricultural economies.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-