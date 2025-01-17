Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban demands that the European Union lift sanctions against the aggressor country Russia and normalize relations with official Moscow.

Orban continues to put pressure on the EU

Putin's henchman began to claim that during Hungary's 6-month presidency of the European Union, the biggest goal was to make peace a "key theme."

Moreover, the Hungarian leader cynically added that "significant progress has been made" on this issue, because today "everyone is talking about peace."

It is time to throw sanctions out the window and establish sanctions-free relations with Russia, Viktor Orban shamelessly demands. Share

He also added that it would take time, but the EU would "sober up," and for now they are in the "binge stage."

By the way, European leaders are currently trying to develop a strategy that will protect the continuation of anti-Russian sanctions from Hungary's veto.

Orban again slanders Ukraine

According to Putin's henchman, peace is extremely important for achieving Hungary's economic policy goals

And then we will have to deal with Ukraine, which we currently only look at through the lens of war. Viktor Orban Prime Minister of Hungary

A pro-Russian politician began to cynically lie that Ukraine posed a serious economic threat to Europe.

Against this background, he threatened to introduce serious protective measures, for example, to avoid harming the Hungarian and Polish agricultural economies.