Hungarian leader Viktor Orban cynically stated that he would not respond to provocations, commenting on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's new statement.

The conflict between Zelensky and Orban is escalating

The Prime Minister of Hungary responded to the statement of the President of Ukraine, who criticized his counterpart for attempts at "mediation", adding that Orban has no leverage over the aggressor state.

We will not respond to any provocations. A ceasefire proposal is on the table. Accept it or reject it. It is your responsibility. Viktor Orban Prime Minister of Hungary

What is important to understand is that the tense relationship between Orbán and Zelenskyy escalated after the Hungarian leader called Russian dictator Vladimir Putin last week.

Against this backdrop, the odious politician began claiming that he had proposed to Ukraine to establish a ceasefire and a large-scale exchange of prisoners of war by Christmas. Orban cynically lies that Zelenskyy rejected this idea.

The President of Ukraine expressed hope that Orban "will not even call Assad in Moscow to listen to his hour-long lectures."

What Zelensky said about Orban

The Head of State emphasized that Ukraine is a strong country, which has directly demonstrated this on the battlefield, holding back Russian invaders for years.

Does anyone else in Europe have such experience now? No one. Does Orban have such an army? No. How will he put pressure on Putin? With a joke, a smile? Let him keep it to himself. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The Ukrainian leader added that he and his team need direct relations with the US without intermediaries.