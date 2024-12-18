Hungarian leader Viktor Orban cynically stated that he would not respond to provocations, commenting on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's new statement.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized Hungary's cynical position.
- Viktor Orban responded that he would not respond to provocations and offered to accept or reject the ceasefire proposal.
The conflict between Zelensky and Orban is escalating
The Prime Minister of Hungary responded to the statement of the President of Ukraine, who criticized his counterpart for attempts at "mediation", adding that Orban has no leverage over the aggressor state.
What is important to understand is that the tense relationship between Orbán and Zelenskyy escalated after the Hungarian leader called Russian dictator Vladimir Putin last week.
Against this backdrop, the odious politician began claiming that he had proposed to Ukraine to establish a ceasefire and a large-scale exchange of prisoners of war by Christmas. Orban cynically lies that Zelenskyy rejected this idea.
The President of Ukraine expressed hope that Orban "will not even call Assad in Moscow to listen to his hour-long lectures."
What Zelensky said about Orban
The Head of State emphasized that Ukraine is a strong country, which has directly demonstrated this on the battlefield, holding back Russian invaders for years.
The Ukrainian leader added that he and his team need direct relations with the US without intermediaries.
