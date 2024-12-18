"Take it or leave it." Orban responded to Zelensky's rebuke
Category
Politics
Publication date

"Take it or leave it." Orban responded to Zelensky's rebuke

The conflict between Zelensky and Orban is escalating
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Hungarian leader Viktor Orban cynically stated that he would not respond to provocations, commenting on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's new statement.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized Hungary's cynical position.
  • Viktor Orban responded that he would not respond to provocations and offered to accept or reject the ceasefire proposal.

The conflict between Zelensky and Orban is escalating

The Prime Minister of Hungary responded to the statement of the President of Ukraine, who criticized his counterpart for attempts at "mediation", adding that Orban has no leverage over the aggressor state.

We will not respond to any provocations. A ceasefire proposal is on the table. Accept it or reject it. It is your responsibility.

Viktor Orban

Viktor Orban

Prime Minister of Hungary

What is important to understand is that the tense relationship between Orbán and Zelenskyy escalated after the Hungarian leader called Russian dictator Vladimir Putin last week.

Against this backdrop, the odious politician began claiming that he had proposed to Ukraine to establish a ceasefire and a large-scale exchange of prisoners of war by Christmas. Orban cynically lies that Zelenskyy rejected this idea.

The President of Ukraine expressed hope that Orban "will not even call Assad in Moscow to listen to his hour-long lectures."

What Zelensky said about Orban

The Head of State emphasized that Ukraine is a strong country, which has directly demonstrated this on the battlefield, holding back Russian invaders for years.

Does anyone else in Europe have such experience now? No one. Does Orban have such an army? No. How will he put pressure on Putin? With a joke, a smile? Let him keep it to himself.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The Ukrainian leader added that he and his team need direct relations with the US without intermediaries.

Prime Minister Orban, who wants, you know, "somehow there, somewhere there..." — will not work. I will not let him in and people like him, — emphasized Volodymyr Zelensky, adding that we are talking about the Prime Minister of Hungary, and not about the Hungarian people who support Ukraine.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
I won't let him go. Zelensky harshly put Orban in his place
Zelensky publicly criticized Orban
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy named the main condition for starting negotiations with Putin
Zelenskyy issued a warning to Western leaders
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin doesn't solve anything. Who can stop Russia's war against Ukraine?
Has the world war already started?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?