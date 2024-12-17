I won't let him go. Zelensky harshly put Orban in his place

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy made it clear how he really feels about Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, as well as his unsuccessful attempts to "mediate" to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Zelensky publicly criticized Orban and reminded of Ukraine's strength.
- The President added that he does not need mediators in relations with the US and spoke out against Budapest's manipulations.
- The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry called on Hungary to stop promoting Putin's interests in the international arena.
Zelensky publicly criticized Orban
The President once again reminded us that Ukraine is a strong country, which has directly demonstrated this on the battlefield, holding back Russian invaders for years.
The head of state drew attention to the fact that he and his team need direct relations with the US without intermediaries.
What is important to understand is that relations between the Zelenskyy and Orban teams have worsened after the Hungarian leader once again called Russian dictator Vladimir Putin last week.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine appealed to the Hungarian authorities
Ukrainian diplomats consider the "peacemaking" statements and actions of Viktor Orban's team to be disconnected from reality.
Against this background, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on official Budapest to stop manipulating the topic of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.
Ukrainian diplomats draw attention to the fact that Hungary is actually calling for Ukraine to be left to Russia's mercy.
