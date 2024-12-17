I won't let him go. Zelensky harshly put Orban in his place

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy made it clear how he really feels about Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, as well as his unsuccessful attempts to "mediate" to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Zelensky publicly criticized Orban

The President once again reminded us that Ukraine is a strong country, which has directly demonstrated this on the battlefield, holding back Russian invaders for years.

Does anyone else in Europe have such experience now? No one. Does Orban have such an army? No. How will he put pressure on Putin? With a joke, a smile? Let him keep it to himself. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The head of state drew attention to the fact that he and his team need direct relations with the US without intermediaries.

Prime Minister Orban, who wants, you know, "somehow there, somewhere there..." - will not work. I will not let him in and people like him, - emphasized Volodymyr Zelensky, adding that we are talking about the Prime Minister of Hungary, and not about the Hungarian people who support Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that relations between the Zelenskyy and Orban teams have worsened after the Hungarian leader once again called Russian dictator Vladimir Putin last week.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine appealed to the Hungarian authorities

Ukrainian diplomats consider the "peacemaking" statements and actions of Viktor Orban's team to be disconnected from reality.

Against this background, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on official Budapest to stop manipulating the topic of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.

Hungarian officials are once again claiming that they are capable of stopping the war, but these claims are untrue. In reality, deadly missiles and drones are flying over Ukrainian cities and communities after Hungarian "peacemaking" calls to Moscow, the Foreign Ministry noted.

Ukrainian diplomats draw attention to the fact that Hungary is actually calling for Ukraine to be left to Russia's mercy.