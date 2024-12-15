Trump reacts to Orban's new idea regarding Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

Trump reacts to Orban's new idea regarding Ukraine

How Trump's team assesses Orbán's idea
Читати українською
Source:  CBS News

Donald Trump's future national security adviser, Mike Walz, said that the international community would be very happy with "some kind of cessation" of hostilities in Ukraine. This is a reference to the "Christmas truce" proposed by Hungarian leader Viktor Orban.

Points of attention

  • The Trump team will carefully consider the possibility of a cessation of hostilities as a first step towards peace in Ukraine.
  • Meetings of politicians and discussions on ways to end the war indicate that this process has already begun.

How Trump's team assesses Orbán's idea

We have to stop the fighting. And, you know, if it's some kind of ceasefire as a first step, again, we'll look very carefully at what that means.

Mike Waltz

Mike Waltz

Donald Trump's future national security advisor

Despite this, the politician did not want to reveal the details of Donald Trump's team's future policy towards ending the war.

"It's interesting that immediately after the elections, everyone who comes to us, our European allies, President Zelensky at that meeting and others, are discussing how to... end the war," Mike Waltz emphasized.

As mentioned earlier, Viktor Orban proposed that Ukraine and Russia establish a ceasefire for Christmas and conduct a large-scale exchange of prisoners of war.

What is Trump's team doing now?

Anonymous sources told reporters that the current US President's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, had several conversations with his likely successor, Republican Mike Waltz.

They are focused on finding ways to end Russia's war against Ukraine. Important data is currently being exchanged.

What is important to understand is that Ukraine, unlike Russia, is involved in the negotiations. As is known, they took place during the last visit of the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, to the United States — he was met, among other things, by Vice President-elect J.D. Vance.

It's no secret that the dialogue has expanded to the level of leaders — Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Trump.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump's team is considering scenarios for attacking Iran — what's happening
Trump
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump team begins talks to end Russia's war against Ukraine
Trump is already working to end the war
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
We will do it. Trump announced an important decision regarding Ukraine
Kellogg wants to hear the positions of Ukraine and Russia

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?