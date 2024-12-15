Trump reacts to Orban's new idea regarding Ukraine

Donald Trump's future national security adviser, Mike Walz, said that the international community would be very happy with "some kind of cessation" of hostilities in Ukraine. This is a reference to the "Christmas truce" proposed by Hungarian leader Viktor Orban.

How Trump's team assesses Orbán's idea

We have to stop the fighting. And, you know, if it's some kind of ceasefire as a first step, again, we'll look very carefully at what that means. Mike Waltz Donald Trump's future national security advisor

Despite this, the politician did not want to reveal the details of Donald Trump's team's future policy towards ending the war.

"It's interesting that immediately after the elections, everyone who comes to us, our European allies, President Zelensky at that meeting and others, are discussing how to... end the war," Mike Waltz emphasized. Share

As mentioned earlier, Viktor Orban proposed that Ukraine and Russia establish a ceasefire for Christmas and conduct a large-scale exchange of prisoners of war.

What is Trump's team doing now?

Anonymous sources told reporters that the current US President's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, had several conversations with his likely successor, Republican Mike Waltz.

They are focused on finding ways to end Russia's war against Ukraine. Important data is currently being exchanged.

What is important to understand is that Ukraine, unlike Russia, is involved in the negotiations. As is known, they took place during the last visit of the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, to the United States — he was met, among other things, by Vice President-elect J.D. Vance.