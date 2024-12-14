Trump team begins talks to end Russia's war against Ukraine

Members of the incoming administration of new US President Donald Trump on national security held talks with Joe Biden's team and representatives of Ukraine to find ways to "end the war" started by Russia.

Trump is already working to end the war

According to insiders, the current US President's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, has had several conversations with his likely successor, Republican Mike Waltz.

What is important to understand is that they primarily focused on exchanging important data, but did not yet discuss ways to end the war or secure a ceasefire.

Ukraine, unlike Russia, is involved in the negotiations. As is known, they took place during the last visit of the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, to the United States — he was met, among other things, by Vice President-elect J.D. Vance.

It's no secret that the dialogue has expanded to the level of leaders — Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Trump.

Zelensky and Trump have already found common ground

Anonymous journalistic sources claim that recent meetings and conversations between the Ukrainian and American leaders, as well as their advisors, were constructive.

The atmosphere in terms of interaction between Ukrainians and Trump's new team, including Zelensky and Trump himself, is so far positive, insiders emphasize. Share

According to them, the future head of the White House "understands himself that Ukraine is not an obstacle to peace," and the whole problem lies with the aggressor country, Russia.

Despite all the positives, Donald Trump's team has yet to inform Ukraine of any potential "peace plans."

Recently, the head of the OPU, Andriy Yermak, stated that the so-called “Trump peace plan” does not yet exist.