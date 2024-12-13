The introduction of foreign troops into Ukraine. What Trump decided
Trump shared his vision of a future "truce" with Zelensky
Source:  The Wall Street Journal

According to media insiders, future US President Donald Trump has already supported the idea of sending European troops into Ukraine to monitor a ceasefire, if this can be agreed upon with Russia.

Points of attention

  • The future US president called on Europe to take on the main burden of supporting Ukraine.
  • Trump rejected the idea of US troops being present in Ukraine, preferring European forces.
  • Trump called on European Union members to take concrete decisions against China, as this could affect Putin.

According to anonymous sources, this topic was discussed during the meeting between Trump, Zelensky, and Macron in Paris.

The new head of the White House warned that Europe will have to shoulder the main burden of commitments to support Ukraine and the future ceasefire.

In addition, Trump made it clear that he is not yet ready to see Ukraine in NATO, but, despite this, he will do everything possible to ensure that it is "strong, well-armed" after any cessation of hostilities.

The newly elected US president added that Europe should play a leading role in protecting and supporting Ukraine, and that he wants the ceasefire to be monitored by European troops present in Ukraine, the publication writes.

According to insiders, against this background, Trump rejected the idea of the presence of US troops in Ukraine.

Trump expects more concrete actions from Europe

The publication's anonymous sources claim that the future head of the White House called on European Union members to take specific decisions against China.

In his opinion, it is official Beijing that can put pressure on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and put an end to his war of aggression against Ukraine.

In this context, the leaders mentioned the possibility of using tariffs against Beijing.

According to journalists, Donald Trump does not actually have a specific plan for Ukraine yet.

Key decisions will be made after he forms a national security team and holds further talks with allies — and probably with Putin.

