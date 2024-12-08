Congressman Bacon predicts how Trump will "break Putin's will"

According to Don Bacon, a Republican congressman and member of the US House Armed Services Committee, the new President Donald Trump has enough tools to persuade Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to end the war against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The main strategy of the USA is to confiscate the assets of the Russian Federation in Europe and the USA, block the export of energy carriers and increase energy production in the USA.
- Don Bacon criticized President Biden's decisions as insufficient for the victory of Ukraine.
- The politician supports allowing Ukraine to launch long-range strikes.
Trump will be able to "break" Putin
Bacon draws attention to the fact that the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation has his own will, so the new head of the White House will try to break it by handing over many high-tech weapons to Ukraine.
The main goal at the moment is to force the Russian dictator into peace negotiations to end the war against Ukraine.
According to the congressman, it is first of all important to confiscate all assets of the Russian Federation that are in Europe and the USA, as well as to block the export of Russian energy carriers.
What is wrong with Biden's decisions
According to Bacon, the current American leader, Joe Biden, did too little and too late for the victory of Ukraine.
In addition, the congressman answered whether Donald Trump can reverse Joe Biden's decision to authorize strikes against Russia.
According to the politician, the USA should bomb these airfields or allow Ukraine to do it.
More on the topic
