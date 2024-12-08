Congressman Bacon predicts how Trump will "break Putin's will"

According to Don Bacon, a Republican congressman and member of the US House Armed Services Committee, the new President Donald Trump has enough tools to persuade Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to end the war against Ukraine.

Trump will be able to "break" Putin

Bacon draws attention to the fact that the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation has his own will, so the new head of the White House will try to break it by handing over many high-tech weapons to Ukraine.

The main goal at the moment is to force the Russian dictator into peace negotiations to end the war against Ukraine.

According to the congressman, it is first of all important to confiscate all assets of the Russian Federation that are in Europe and the USA, as well as to block the export of Russian energy carriers.

And this means that the US must produce more energy. All this together will help break Putin's will. And that's what we have to break. We have to do it all right now. The US should not wait for President Trump to take office. Don Bacon Republican congressman, member of the US House of Representatives Committee

What is wrong with Biden's decisions

According to Bacon, the current American leader, Joe Biden, did too little and too late for the victory of Ukraine.

This caused a deadlock and led to the fact that too many Ukrainians lost their lives, the politician said. Share

In addition, the congressman answered whether Donald Trump can reverse Joe Biden's decision to authorize strikes against Russia.

"Yes, I agree with President Biden lifting the restriction. He should have done it a year ago. Again, too late, but he still did it. I hope that President Trump does not lift or reverse this decision that allows Ukraine to strike the military targets located in Russia. Don Bacon Republican congressman, member of the US House of Representatives Committee on Armed Forces

According to the politician, the USA should bomb these airfields or allow Ukraine to do it.