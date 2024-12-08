Trump issued a warning to Ukraine after talks with Zelenskyi

The future head of the White House, Donald Trump, suggested that American aid to Ukraine may be reduced after his return to the presidency.

Trump partially revealed his plans

This happened during the first interview of the Republican leader after his victory in the presidential elections.

The journalist asked the future head of the White House whether Ukraine should prepare for a reduction in US aid when he returns to office

Probably. Sure — answered Donald Trump. Share

The journalist also reminded that he promised to end the war between Russia and Ukraine in 24 hours and even before he officially became the president.

I'm trying, Trump said. Share

According to the latter, he has not yet had negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin after winning the elections.

And then he quickly clarified that "I haven't spoken to him recently."

How Zelensky commented on the talks with Trump and Macron

According to the president of Ukraine, the meeting was "good and productive".

Volodymyr Zelenskyi also added that they had time to discuss the situation on the ground and a "just peace".

In addition, the politicians concluded that they will continue to work together and maintain contact.