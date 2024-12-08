Over the past few weeks, the state of the Russian economy has deteriorated significantly. Jake Sullivan, US President Joe Biden's national security adviser, drew attention to this.

Joe Biden increased support for Ukraine and increased pressure on the Russian Federation. Dictator Putin's actions also led to the downfall of the Russian economy. The White House created a new strategy to strengthen Ukraine.

Putin is single-handedly destroying the Russian economy

Sullivan spoke about this at the National Defense Forum of the Reagan Foundation.

He also frankly admitted that recently the current US President Joe Biden ordered him not only to increase military aid to Ukraine, but also to increase pressure on the aggressor country of the Russian Federation.

And if you look at the Russian economy now, in recent weeks, you will see that the alarm bells are starting to ring much louder. Jake Sullivan US National Security Advisor

In addition, Sullivan publicly ridiculed the actions of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, who effectively "mortgaged" the economic future of his own country.

It is the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation who is pushing the Russian economy to collapse.

How to end the war between the Russian Federation and Ukraine

According to adviser Joe Biden, powerful military aid to Ukraine and regular pressure on the Kremlin will be the tools that can be used during potential peace talks.

In addition, as Sullivan believes, it is they who will ensure Ukraine's future as a sovereign and independent state.

I cannot accurately predict how the war will end, nor can I dictate to President Zelensky, nor to the Ukrainians, how it should end, — explained the adviser to the US president. Share

Against this background, it is worth reminding that Joe Biden's administration recently developed and is already implementing a strategy to strengthen Ukraine's military position.