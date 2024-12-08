The team of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin unexpectedly demanded that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi cancel his ban on contacts with Moscow in order to start negotiations with the Russian Federation.
Points of attention
- The Kremlin demands that Zelensky lift the ban on contacts in order to start negotiations with the Russian Federation.
- The Ukrainian leader remains confident in his position and does not succumb to Moscow's blackmail.
- The talks between Zelenskyi and Trump in Paris lasted 45 minutes and were productive.
The Kremlin hints at readiness for negotiations
The spokesman of the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Dmytro Peskov, made a statement on this matter.
He immediately began to cynically lie that it was Ukraine that refused and continues to refuse negotiations.
Dmytro Peskov does not hide the irritation of official Moscow due to the fact that the position of the Ukrainian leader is clear and does not change.
Vladimir Putin's representative continues to lie that Moscow is open to negotiations, however, they say, only if Ukraine withdraws its troops from its own 4 regions where the fighting is going on.
What is known about the negotiations between Zelenskyi and Trump
On December 7, the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi met with the new US president Donald Trump and the French leader Emmanuel Macron in Paris.
It is worth noting that after arriving at the Elysee Palace, the future head of the White House said that "the world is going crazy" and this is what he wants to discuss today.
Later, Zelensky met with both presidents, the tripartite meeting lasted 35 minutes.
It is also known that the duration of the personal meeting between Zelenskyi and Trump reached 45 minutes.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-