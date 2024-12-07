Introduction of peacekeepers into Ukraine. Scholz made a new statement

German leader Olaf Scholz emphasized that currently discussions about the hypothetical participation of the German military in the peacekeeping mission in Ukraine are premature.
- In the event of the end of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine, the focus of discussions should be on security guarantees for Ukraine in the future.
- Scholz believes that with Trump it is possible to develop a strategy to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
- The position of politicians regarding the possible participation of the German military in the peacekeeping mission currently differs.
Scholz put all the dots above the "and" in the issue of the introduction of peacekeepers
According to the chancellor of Germany, the debate about the possibility of participation of German peacekeepers in the end of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine is inappropriate.
In addition, the German leader officially confirmed that he believes in the possibility of reaching an agreement with the new US President Donald Trump.
He believes that there is definitely a chance to agree on a common strategy for Ukraine.
Olaf Sholci also promised that Kyiv's allies will not decide anything without his participation.
What is the current mood in Germany?
Recently, the head of German diplomacy, Annalena Berbock, answered a question about Germany's potential participation in the peacekeeping mission in Ukraine.
She began to assert that Germany "will support everything that will serve peace in the future."
Much of the media interpreted her response as allowing the participation of German peacekeepers if the question of such a mission by the Western Allies ever arose in the future.
It is worth paying attention to the fact that the head of the German Defense Ministry, Boris Pistorius, commented less categorically than Scholz about the potential participation of the German military in the peacekeeping mission in Ukraine — if the question of it ever arises.
According to him, if such a mission is created, Germany's role will depend on many factors and circumstances.
