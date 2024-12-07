Introduction of peacekeepers into Ukraine. Scholz made a new statement

German leader Olaf Scholz emphasized that currently discussions about the hypothetical participation of the German military in the peacekeeping mission in Ukraine are premature.

Scholz put all the dots above the "and" in the issue of the introduction of peacekeepers

According to the chancellor of Germany, the debate about the possibility of participation of German peacekeepers in the end of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine is inappropriate.

As long as hostilities continue, there will be no German troops in Ukraine. As for the period after that, the focus of the discussions should be on security guarantees for Ukraine, so that Ukraine can be sure that Russia will not attack it a third time — after 2014 and 2022. Olaf Scholz Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany

In addition, the German leader officially confirmed that he believes in the possibility of reaching an agreement with the new US President Donald Trump.

He believes that there is definitely a chance to agree on a common strategy for Ukraine.

Olaf Sholci also promised that Kyiv's allies will not decide anything without his participation.

What is the current mood in Germany?

Recently, the head of German diplomacy, Annalena Berbock, answered a question about Germany's potential participation in the peacekeeping mission in Ukraine.

She began to assert that Germany "will support everything that will serve peace in the future."

Much of the media interpreted her response as allowing the participation of German peacekeepers if the question of such a mission by the Western Allies ever arose in the future.

It is worth paying attention to the fact that the head of the German Defense Ministry, Boris Pistorius, commented less categorically than Scholz about the potential participation of the German military in the peacekeeping mission in Ukraine — if the question of it ever arises.