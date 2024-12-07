We can. Scholz summarized the results of the negotiations regarding Ukraine

According to German leader Olaf Scholz, there is a chance to agree on a joint strategy with the new US president Donald Trump to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Olaf Scholz is negotiating with Donald Trump regarding a joint strategy to stop Russia's war against Ukraine.
- Germany will provide large-scale military aid to Ukraine, including tanks, rotorcraft and other weapons.
Scholz talked about the negotiations with Trump
The chancellor of Germany officially confirmed that he had already had a telephone conversation with the new head of the White House.
In addition, he actively maintains direct contact with Donald Trump's team, which will be responsible for security policy.
Journalists also asked the German leader how likely it is that Ukraine will have to agree to territorial concessions in order to end the war.
According to Olaf Scholz, no one will decide anything without Ukraine.
What is known about Germany's new aid to Ukraine
As German Chancellor Olaf Scholz recently announced, within the framework of the new military aid package, the Defense Forces of Ukraine will receive not only the IRIS-T installation, but also Sea King rotorcraft and other types of weapons.
In addition, there are at least 10 Leopard 1A5 battle tanks, 60 M84 and M80 infantry fighting vehicles and armored fighting vehicles, 6,000 unguided and 500 guided missiles.
Olaf Scholz drew attention to the fact that Germany is the second military-strategic partner of Ukraine after the USA in terms of the amount of aid provided, which has already reached 28 billion euros.
It is also worth noting that in 2025 the Armed Forces will receive 6 Sea King helicopters, air defense systems, howitzers, combat and reconnaissance drones.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-