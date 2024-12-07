We can. Scholz summarized the results of the negotiations regarding Ukraine

According to German leader Olaf Scholz, there is a chance to agree on a joint strategy with the new US president Donald Trump to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Scholz talked about the negotiations with Trump

The chancellor of Germany officially confirmed that he had already had a telephone conversation with the new head of the White House.

In addition, he actively maintains direct contact with Donald Trump's team, which will be responsible for security policy.

I am sure that we will be able to develop a joint strategy for Ukraine. Olaf Scholz Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany

Journalists also asked the German leader how likely it is that Ukraine will have to agree to territorial concessions in order to end the war.

According to Olaf Scholz, no one will decide anything without Ukraine.

Photo: facebook.com/zelenskyy.official

What is known about Germany's new aid to Ukraine

As German Chancellor Olaf Scholz recently announced, within the framework of the new military aid package, the Defense Forces of Ukraine will receive not only the IRIS-T installation, but also Sea King rotorcraft and other types of weapons.

In addition, there are at least 10 Leopard 1A5 battle tanks, 60 M84 and M80 infantry fighting vehicles and armored fighting vehicles, 6,000 unguided and 500 guided missiles.

Photo: facebook.com/zelenskyy.official

Germany has just provided Ukraine with emergency winter aid so that the worst destruction can be quickly restored and repaired, the German leader emphasized. Share

Olaf Scholz drew attention to the fact that Germany is the second military-strategic partner of Ukraine after the USA in terms of the amount of aid provided, which has already reached 28 billion euros.