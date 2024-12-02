German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in Kyiv on December 2. During the visit, he will meet with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

What is known about Sholtz's visit to Kyiv

As the publication notes, with his visit to Ukraine, Scholz emphasized his support for Ukraine, which is resisting Russia's armed aggression.

For more than 1,000 days, Ukraine has been heroically defending itself against the merciless Russian war of aggression, said Scholz after arriving in Kyiv. Share

Scholz also expressed hope for a quick delivery of weapons.

During my meeting with President Zelenskyi, I will announce further arms supplies worth 650 million euros, to be delivered by the end of December. We say what we will do. And we do what we say. Olaf Scholz Chancellor of Germany

Negotiations between Zelenskyi and Sholtz — what is known

On November 29, the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi held telephone talks with the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Olaf Scholz. It is important to understand that this happened after the scandalous conversation between the German leader and the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

According to the Ukrainian leader, he expressed gratitude to his counterpart for the leadership of official Berlin in supporting Ukraine, primarily with the aim of strengthening air defense with the help of Patriot and IRIS-T air defense systems.

In addition, future joint decisions that will provide even more opportunities to strengthen the Defense Forces of Ukraine on the battlefield were at the center of the parties' negotiations.

In addition, it is emphasized that Olaf Scholz shared with Volodymyr Zelensky the details of his scandalous negotiations with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Against this background, the head of state reminded his visage that only the combined force of arms and diplomacy can force whoever is responsible for this war to stop it.