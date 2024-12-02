For the first time in 2.5 years. Scholz arrived on a visit to Kyiv
For the first time in 2.5 years. Scholz arrived on a visit to Kyiv
Source:  Spiegel

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in Kyiv on December 2. During the visit, he will meet with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

Points of attention

  • German Chancellor Olaf Scholz supported Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression during his visit to Kyiv.
  • Olaf Scholz announced the supply of arms worth 650 million euros to Ukraine, which should be delivered by the end of December.
  • During the negotiations with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, joint solutions to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities were discussed.
  • The meetings between Zelenskyi and Scholz took place after the German leader's scandalous conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
  • The Ukrainian leader emphasized the importance of the combined force of arms and diplomacy to achieve real peace in the east of Ukraine.

What is known about Sholtz's visit to Kyiv

As the publication notes, with his visit to Ukraine, Scholz emphasized his support for Ukraine, which is resisting Russia's armed aggression.

For more than 1,000 days, Ukraine has been heroically defending itself against the merciless Russian war of aggression, said Scholz after arriving in Kyiv.

Scholz also expressed hope for a quick delivery of weapons.

During my meeting with President Zelenskyi, I will announce further arms supplies worth 650 million euros, to be delivered by the end of December. We say what we will do. And we do what we say.

Olaf Scholz

Olaf Scholz

Chancellor of Germany

Negotiations between Zelenskyi and Sholtz — what is known

On November 29, the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi held telephone talks with the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Olaf Scholz. It is important to understand that this happened after the scandalous conversation between the German leader and the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

According to the Ukrainian leader, he expressed gratitude to his counterpart for the leadership of official Berlin in supporting Ukraine, primarily with the aim of strengthening air defense with the help of Patriot and IRIS-T air defense systems.

In addition, future joint decisions that will provide even more opportunities to strengthen the Defense Forces of Ukraine on the battlefield were at the center of the parties' negotiations.

In addition, it is emphasized that Olaf Scholz shared with Volodymyr Zelensky the details of his scandalous negotiations with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Against this background, the head of state reminded his visage that only the combined force of arms and diplomacy can force whoever is responsible for this war to stop it.

True peace can only be achieved by force, Volodymyr Zelenskyy is convinced.

