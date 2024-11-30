German leader Olaf Scholz lashed out with accusations at the former head of the German Finance Ministry, Christian Lindner. According to him, they actively wanted to hinder the success of the federal government.

What Scholz complains about

The chancellor shared his indignation publicly, at a "conference on the occasion of victory in the elections" with the participation of about 500 candidates from the districts at the party headquarters in Berlin.

According to Olaf Scholz, Lindner and his VDP "systematically sabotaged the work of the federal government for months."

They wanted to actively hinder the successful work of the federal government, of which they themselves were a part. It's actually incredible. Olaf Scholz Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany

The German chancellor continues to claim that the political power of Lindner's VDP is a "radical party of the market clientele."

Scholz also mentioned the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine

As the Chancellor of Germany assured, German voters are "not stupid" and, they say, can consider the situation in context.

Olaf Scholz also stressed that something like this should never happen again in Germany.

The German leader recalled the importance of responsibility in difficult times and once again called for Lindner's resignation from the post of finance minister.

Times are serious, damn serious, he said at a campaign conference.

Olaf Scholz recalled the war in Europe, economic upheavals and the rise of populism and extremism.