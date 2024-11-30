German leader Olaf Scholz lashed out with accusations at the former head of the German Finance Ministry, Christian Lindner. According to him, they actively wanted to hinder the success of the federal government.
- The Chancellor of Germany assessed the political power of Lindner's VDP as a "radical party of the market clientele."
- Scholz emphasized the importance of a responsible policy against the backdrop of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.
The chancellor shared his indignation publicly, at a "conference on the occasion of victory in the elections" with the participation of about 500 candidates from the districts at the party headquarters in Berlin.
According to Olaf Scholz, Lindner and his VDP "systematically sabotaged the work of the federal government for months."
As the Chancellor of Germany assured, German voters are "not stupid" and, they say, can consider the situation in context.
Olaf Scholz also stressed that something like this should never happen again in Germany.
The German leader recalled the importance of responsibility in difficult times and once again called for Lindner's resignation from the post of finance minister.
Olaf Scholz recalled the war in Europe, economic upheavals and the rise of populism and extremism.
