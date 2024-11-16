Scholz came under a barrage of criticism

Jurgen Hardt, a deputy from the main opposition party CDU/CSU, was one of the first to express his indignation.

The latter does not understand how the German leader came up with such a step and why he did it.

According to Gardt, the Russian dictator considered Olaf Scholz's decision "as a manifestation of weakness, not strength."

Moreover, the German politician accused the Chancellor of Germany of helping Putin achieve "propaganda success."

Jürgen Hardt drew attention to the fact that the German leader "did not present a new concrete proposal and did not even set, so to speak, an ultimatum."

The deputy reminded that the Russian dictator "understands only the signals of power", such as the threat to significantly increase military aid to Ukraine, the representative of the CDU/CSU emphasized.

He assumed that Scholz "primarily seeks to make it clear within Germany that he is in favor of negotiations and dialogue."

Why did Putin agree to negotiations with Scholz

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned the international community that Russian dictator Volodymyr Putin does not want to negotiate an end to the war against Ukraine.

According to the head of state, he began to hold negotiations with foreign leaders to end his international isolation.

Because for him it is the destruction of political isolation. It is beneficial for him to sit down, talk and not come to an agreement. He cannot leave, and to talk means going somewhere, which means that he needs to unblock it. This is the destruction of isolation… Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, Vladimir Putin is taking more and more steps in the international arena to get out of isolation.