The illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, is currently doing everything he can to get favorable decisions for Russia from European leaders until Donald Trump returns to the White House. American analysts came to this conclusion.

Why does Putin have talks with Scholz?

As mentioned earlier, on November 15, the Russian dictator unexpectedly held telephone talks with the German leader Olaf Scholz.

During them, he traditionally repeated several informational narratives of the Kremlin, aimed at influencing the German government and other Western countries in order to push Ukraine to premature "peace talks".

The ISW team draws attention to the fact that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky called the Scholz-Putin call "Pandora's box".

According to the head of state, this call helps the dictator to achieve his key goals: to reduce his isolation in the international community and to conduct negotiations on the terms desired by Russia, "which will not lead to anything."

The Kremlin is stepping up a reflexive pressure campaign aimed at swaying Western decision-making in Russia's favor ahead of, or in lieu of, possible future talks to settle the war. Share

Putin is trying to get concessions from Europe

As you know, official Moscow has confirmed its reluctance to compromise on the terms of any possible future negotiations.

The Kremlin has never hidden that the complete capitulation of Ukraine is Putin's goal, which remains unchanged.

Vladimir Putin wants to take advantage of the uncertainty about Donald Trump's future policy towards Ukraine by intensifying his campaign of reflexive pressure against Ukraine's European allies."