German leader Olaf Scholz will hold telephone talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. According to preliminary data, this will happen on November 15.

Scholz wants to have a personal conversation with Putin

It is important to understand that the last time the Chancellor of Germany spoke with the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation was at the end of 2022.

For the first time, journalists reported on Olaf Scholz's willingness to negotiate with Vladimir Putin in October.

Then it became known that the possibility of a telephone conversation on the eve of the G20 meeting in Brazil in November is being considered.

Subsequently, the German leader himself declared his readiness to hold negotiations with the dictator "soon."

According to Scholz, he decided to talk to Putin "at the right time."

But I am a responsible politician, I will not do it alone. Olaf Scholz Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany

European leaders have not yet commented on the intention of the German leader in any way, as have representatives of the Ukrainian authorities.

How it is commented in Moscow

It is worth noting that on October 13, 2024, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov officially confirmed that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is ready to talk with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

According to the latter, the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation "remains open for contacts."

Peskov also said that the Kremlin did not receive offers from Berlin regarding a telephone conversation.