6 children killed in Kryvyi Rih as a result of a Russian missile strike

This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

A Russian missile hit an ordinary city. Just on the street. On an area with residential buildings. It was previously thought to be a ballistic strike. As of now, 14 people are known to have died, including 6 children. My condolences to their families and loved ones.

Rescue operation continues. At least 5 houses damaged.

Russian strikes every day. People die every day. There is only one reason why this continues: Russia does not want a ceasefire, and we see it. The whole world sees it. Every missile, every strike drone proves that Russia only wants war. And only from the pressure of the world on Russia, from all efforts to strengthen Ukraine, our air defense, our forces — only on this depends when the war will end.