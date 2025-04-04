6 children killed in Kryvyi Rih as a result of a Russian missile strike

On the evening of April 4, Russia attacked Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles. As of 20:07, 6 children were reported dead.
- Russia's ballistic missile strike in Kryvyi Rih claimed the lives of 6 innocent children, sparking outrage and grief globally.
- President Zelensky emphasizes the importance of international unity in pressuring Russia to cease the ongoing war and violence.
- The continuous attacks by Russia highlight the urgent need for global intervention and support to bring an end to the conflict and prevent further loss of innocent lives.
6 children died in Kryvyi Rih — Zelenskyy
This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Rescue operation continues. At least 5 houses damaged.
Russian strikes every day. People die every day. There is only one reason why this continues: Russia does not want a ceasefire, and we see it. The whole world sees it. Every missile, every strike drone proves that Russia only wants war. And only from the pressure of the world on Russia, from all efforts to strengthen Ukraine, our air defense, our forces — only on this depends when the war will end.
The president stated that America, Europe, and everyone else in the world have sufficient capacity to force Russia to abandon terror and war.
