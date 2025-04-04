6 children killed in Kryvyi Rih as a result of a Russian missile strike
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

6 children killed in Kryvyi Rih as a result of a Russian missile strike

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Kryvyi Rih
Читати українською

On the evening of April 4, Russia attacked Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles. As of 20:07, 6 children were reported dead.

Points of attention

  • Russia's ballistic missile strike in Kryvyi Rih claimed the lives of 6 innocent children, sparking outrage and grief globally.
  • President Zelensky emphasizes the importance of international unity in pressuring Russia to cease the ongoing war and violence.
  • The continuous attacks by Russia highlight the urgent need for global intervention and support to bring an end to the conflict and prevent further loss of innocent lives.

6 children died in Kryvyi Rih — Zelenskyy

This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

A Russian missile hit an ordinary city. Just on the street. On an area with residential buildings. It was previously thought to be a ballistic strike. As of now, 14 people are known to have died, including 6 children. My condolences to their families and loved ones.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Rescue operation continues. At least 5 houses damaged.

Deaths from Russian attack in Kryvyi Rih

Russian strikes every day. People die every day. There is only one reason why this continues: Russia does not want a ceasefire, and we see it. The whole world sees it. Every missile, every strike drone proves that Russia only wants war. And only from the pressure of the world on Russia, from all efforts to strengthen Ukraine, our air defense, our forces — only on this depends when the war will end.

Russian missile hits playground in Kryvyi Rih

The president stated that America, Europe, and everyone else in the world have sufficient capacity to force Russia to abandon terror and war.

And this must be ensured: peace is needed.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih — number of casualties increased
Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
What is known about the missile strike on Kryvyi Rih?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles — civilians injured
What is known about Russia's attack on Kryvyi Rih?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles — 12 dead and over 50 injured
Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
missile

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?