Russia attacked Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles — civilians injured
Ukraine
Russia attacked Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles — civilians injured

What is known about Russia's attack on Kryvyi Rih?
Source:  Dnipropetrovsk State Administration

On March 29, Russian invaders launched an airstrike with a ballistic missile on Kryvyi Rih, in the Dnipropetrovsk region. According to the latest reports, at least 7 people were injured.

  • Authorities including the Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and the City Defense Council have provided updates on the situation following the missile strike.
  • This incident adds to the escalating attacks by Russia in the Dnipropetrovsk region, highlighting the ongoing conflict and impact on civilians.

What is known about Russia's attack on Kryvyi Rih?

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak, and the head of the City Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, spoke about the situation in the city.

"Kryvyi Rih. Missile attack. Ballistics," the latter reported.

Initially, the OVA stated that one woman was injured in the attack.

A fire broke out at the site of the strike, and the enemy also damaged infrastructure.

Later, Serhiy Lysak clarified that the number of victims had increased to seven.

Three of them are hospitalized. The patients have bruises, shrapnel wounds, and cuts. Doctors assess the condition of all of them as moderate. They are providing the necessary medical assistance.

Serhiy Lysak

Serhiy Lysak

Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

The impact damaged high-rise buildings and private homes, a school, and a car wash.

Let us recall that on the evening of March 28, the Russian army carried out a massive drone attack on the Dnieper.

According to the latest reports, at least 4 people were killed and another 21 civilians were injured.


