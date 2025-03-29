Russia attacked Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles — civilians injured

On March 29, Russian invaders launched an airstrike with a ballistic missile on Kryvyi Rih, in the Dnipropetrovsk region. According to the latest reports, at least 7 people were injured.
Points of attention
- Authorities including the Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and the City Defense Council have provided updates on the situation following the missile strike.
- This incident adds to the escalating attacks by Russia in the Dnipropetrovsk region, highlighting the ongoing conflict and impact on civilians.
What is known about Russia's attack on Kryvyi Rih?
The head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak, and the head of the City Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, spoke about the situation in the city.
Initially, the OVA stated that one woman was injured in the attack.
A fire broke out at the site of the strike, and the enemy also damaged infrastructure.
Later, Serhiy Lysak clarified that the number of victims had increased to seven.
The impact damaged high-rise buildings and private homes, a school, and a car wash.
Let us recall that on the evening of March 28, the Russian army carried out a massive drone attack on the Dnieper.
According to the latest reports, at least 4 people were killed and another 21 civilians were injured.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-