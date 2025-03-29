Russia is actively preparing for a new large-scale offensive on the front

Representatives of the Ukrainian military command and Western analysts have concluded that a new major offensive by the Russian invaders may begin soon, which could last from 6 to 9 months.
Points of attention
- There are predictions of Russian troop movements and offensive actions extending into the year 2025.
- The situation is alarming, with the need for heightened awareness and preparedness in the face of potential aggression.
What did Putin plan?
Recently, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky officially warned that Russia was preparing for new attacks in northeastern Ukraine, including the Sumy, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhia regions.
According to Ukrainian commanders, the increase in military activity of the Russian army indicates preparations for a large-scale offensive.
Military analyst Pavlo Narozhnyi suggested that the Russians need time until May.
There are currently serious concerns about the possible transfer of Russian troops from Kursk to other areas.
Analyst Oleksiy Hetman, associated with the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, made his forecast:
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-