Representatives of the Ukrainian military command and Western analysts have concluded that a new major offensive by the Russian invaders may begin soon, which could last from 6 to 9 months.

What did Putin plan?

Recently, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky officially warned that Russia was preparing for new attacks in northeastern Ukraine, including the Sumy, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhia regions.

They are dragging out the negotiations and trying to drag the US into endless and pointless discussions about fake "conditions" just to buy time and then try to grab more land... Putin wants to negotiate territory from a stronger position. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to Ukrainian commanders, the increase in military activity of the Russian army indicates preparations for a large-scale offensive.

Military analyst Pavlo Narozhnyi suggested that the Russians need time until May.

There are currently serious concerns about the possible transfer of Russian troops from Kursk to other areas.

"It will be difficult. The forces from Kursk will be delighted with their victories," said one of the commanders of Ukrainian units. Share

Analyst Oleksiy Hetman, associated with the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, made his forecast: