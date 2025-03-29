Ukrainian Armed Forces report the elimination of 1,740 Russian soldiers
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of March 29, 2025
Читати українською

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Defense Forces neutralized another 1,740 Russian invaders. In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 23 tanks, 34 armored combat vehicles, 64 artillery systems, and one multiple launch rocket system of the enemy.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully repelled missile strikes, airstrikes, drone attacks, and destroyed multiple enemy targets to defend their positions.
  • The updates highlight the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the continued efforts of the Ukrainian military to defend the country against Russian aggression.

Losses of the Russian army as of March 29, 2025

The total combat losses of the occupiers from 02/24/22 to 03/29/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 912,490 (+1,740) people,

  • tanks — 10,478 (+23) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 21,796 (+34) units,

  • artillery systems — 25,451 (+64) units,

  • MLRS — 1345 (+1) units,

  • air defense systems — 1122 (+3) units,

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 31,234 (+164),

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 42,398 (+118) units,

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that over the past 24 hours, 183 clashes took place on the front.

The Russian army launched one missile strike on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using five missiles and 94 airstrikes, dropping 179 guided bombs.

In addition, the enemy carried out 5,899 attacks, including 145 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and engaged 2,853 kamikaze drones to destroy them.

Over the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces' aviation, missile troops, and artillery have destroyed nine areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, one air defense system, one control point, two artillery pieces, and two other enemy targets.

