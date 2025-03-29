Ukrainian Armed Forces report the elimination of 1,740 Russian soldiers

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Defense Forces neutralized another 1,740 Russian invaders. In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 23 tanks, 34 armored combat vehicles, 64 artillery systems, and one multiple launch rocket system of the enemy.

Losses of the Russian army as of March 29, 2025

The total combat losses of the occupiers from 02/24/22 to 03/29/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 912,490 (+1,740) people,

tanks — 10,478 (+23) units,

armored combat vehicles — 21,796 (+34) units,

artillery systems — 25,451 (+64) units,

MLRS — 1345 (+1) units,

air defense systems — 1122 (+3) units,

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 31,234 (+164),

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 42,398 (+118) units,

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that over the past 24 hours, 183 clashes took place on the front.

The Russian army launched one missile strike on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using five missiles and 94 airstrikes, dropping 179 guided bombs.

In addition, the enemy carried out 5,899 attacks, including 145 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and engaged 2,853 kamikaze drones to destroy them.