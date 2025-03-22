Lithuania to install anti-personnel mines on border with Russia and Belarus

This was stated by Lithuanian Defense Minister Dovile Šakaliene following the results of 100 days of work, as quoted by the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

Lithuania mines the border with Russia and Belarus

Sakaliene, together with his colleagues from Latvia, Estonia, Poland and Finland, discussed the unification of the Eastern Shield and the Baltic Defense Line, as well as Finland's participation in the development of a single plan to strengthen border protection by expanding the package of measures.

During meetings with colleagues, the Lithuanian minister discussed updating and expanding the concept of countermobility.

Following the example of Poland, the border of the northeastern flank can be strengthened with several levels of fortifications, including, but not limited to, anti-personnel and anti-tank mines, the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense said in a statement. Share

As noted, the partners intend to seek EU funding for these purposes.