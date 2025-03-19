Poland mines borders with Russia and Belarus — what is known

Poland intends to place anti-personnel mines on the borders with Russia and Belarus as part of the Eastern Shield program.

Poland will mine the borders with Russia and Belarus

This was announced by the Deputy Minister of Defense of Poland, Pawel Beida.

We have no way out. The situation on the border is serious. I'm talking about the Polish-Belarusian and Polish-Russian borders... This will be one of the elements of the "Eastern Shield".

According to him, Poland currently does not have anti-personnel mines, but there is a possibility of producing them.

We are talking about orders for several hundred thousand, we can talk about a million.

On March 18, the defense ministers of Poland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania recommended that their countries withdraw from the international treaty banning anti-personnel mines, also known as the Ottawa Treaty.