Poland mines borders with Russia and Belarus — what is known
Category
World
Publication date

Poland mines borders with Russia and Belarus — what is known

Poland
Читати українською
Source:  RMF 24

Poland intends to place anti-personnel mines on the borders with Russia and Belarus as part of the Eastern Shield program.

Points of attention

  • Poland is planning to place anti-personnel mines on its borders with Russia and Belarus as part of the Eastern Shield program in response to the current tense situation.
  • The defense ministers of Poland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania recommended withdrawing from the Ottawa Treaty banning anti-personnel mines.
  • Poland's Deputy Minister of Defense, Pawel Beida, announced the intention to mine the borders with Russia and Belarus, citing the seriousness of the border situation.

Poland will mine the borders with Russia and Belarus

This was announced by the Deputy Minister of Defense of Poland, Pawel Beida.

We have no way out. The situation on the border is serious. I'm talking about the Polish-Belarusian and Polish-Russian borders... This will be one of the elements of the "Eastern Shield".

According to him, Poland currently does not have anti-personnel mines, but there is a possibility of producing them.

We are talking about orders for several hundred thousand, we can talk about a million.

On March 18, the defense ministers of Poland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania recommended that their countries withdraw from the international treaty banning anti-personnel mines, also known as the Ottawa Treaty.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Eastern shield. Poland will build fortifications on the border with Ukraine and Belarus
Tusk
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Will Poland deploy its troops to Ukraine? The Ministry of Defense's response
Poland is not ready for serious decisions to protect Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?