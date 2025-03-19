Poland mines borders with Russia and Belarus — what is known

Poland intends to place anti-personnel mines on the borders with Russia and Belarus as part of the Eastern Shield program.
Points of attention
- Poland is planning to place anti-personnel mines on its borders with Russia and Belarus as part of the Eastern Shield program in response to the current tense situation.
- The defense ministers of Poland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania recommended withdrawing from the Ottawa Treaty banning anti-personnel mines.
- Poland's Deputy Minister of Defense, Pawel Beida, announced the intention to mine the borders with Russia and Belarus, citing the seriousness of the border situation.
Poland will mine the borders with Russia and Belarus
This was announced by the Deputy Minister of Defense of Poland, Pawel Beida.
We have no way out. The situation on the border is serious. I'm talking about the Polish-Belarusian and Polish-Russian borders... This will be one of the elements of the "Eastern Shield".
According to him, Poland currently does not have anti-personnel mines, but there is a possibility of producing them.
On March 18, the defense ministers of Poland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania recommended that their countries withdraw from the international treaty banning anti-personnel mines, also known as the Ottawa Treaty.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-