Eastern shield. Poland will build fortifications on the border with Ukraine and Belarus

Poland will build fortifications as part of the "Eastern Shield" project not only on the border with Russia, but also on the border with Belarus and Ukraine. This is necessary in order to make it safer along the entire length of the eastern border.
Poland is scaling up the "Eastern Shield" project
This was announced by the Prime Minister of Poland, Donald Tusk.
On November 30, the Polish Prime Minister visited the first completed section of the fortification system being built along the border with Russia and Belarus.
During a briefing near the village of Dombrivka (Warmian-Masurian Voivodeship), Tusk emphasized that the better the Polish border is protected, the less it is accessible to those with bad intentions. In particular, thanks to the investments, the Warmian-Masurian, Podlaskie, Lublin, and Podkarpackie Voivodeships will become safer.
The head of the Polish government also assured that the countries that are part of the Baltic region will cooperate with Poland so that this infrastructure is effective not only in Polish areas, but also along the entire length of the border. First of all, from the Russian Federation and Belarus.
The "Eastern Shield" project: what is known
"East Shield" or "Shield of the East" is a program prepared by the Ministry of National Defense and the General Staff of Poland. The project involves the construction of various types of fortifications, relief fences and military infrastructure on the borders of the Polish state with Russia and Belarus. The total distance along the border is about 800 km.
In addition, it is planned to build appropriate intelligence and threat detection systems, advanced bases, logistics hubs, warehouses, as well as deploy anti-drone systems.
On November 1, it became known about the start of construction of fortification lines on the border with Russia. The project is planned to be completed by 2028.
