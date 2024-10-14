Shield East. Large-scale fortifications are being built in Poland on the border with Russia and Belarus

In Poland, they announced the start of the "Shield East" project ― a system of fortifications, fortifications, advanced bases and logistics hubs on the border with Russia and Belarus.

This was stated by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Polish Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense Władysław Kosiniak-Kamys during a visit to the Ożysz military training ground in the Warmian-Masurian Voivodeship, near the border with the Russian Federation.

The project "Shield East" begins. This is a joint initiative of Poland and the Baltic countries. Donald Tusk Prime Minister of Poland

The Polish Prime Minister expressed satisfaction with the fact that the United States, Great Britain, and Finland will cooperate with the Poles and the Baltic countries in the creation of the "Shield of the East".

Tusk emphasized that a significant part of the infrastructure will be of a civilian nature.

Not only national but also European funds will be used for all this. I will be speaking about this in Brussels in the coming days and weeks.

He noted: everything that will be created within the scope of this project will have the character of scaring the enemy so that there will be no war.

The Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Poland Vladyslav Kosinyak-Kamysh noted that at least 10 billion zlotys (over 2.5 billion dollars) will be allocated to the creation of defense infrastructure along the border with the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus during 2024-2028.

This is much more than the Baltic countries or any other country in our region invests.

He emphasized that the purpose of the "shield" is, in particular, to "impede the movement of enemy troops while facilitating the movement of Polish troops."

The minister said that the "Shield of the East" will consist, in particular, of infrastructure, fortifications, a system of drones and combating drones, a surveillance system at all levels.

According to the plan, the construction of fortification elements was supposed to start in 2025, but it will be possible to do it already in 2024.

According to him, in the first months, fortifications and warehouses for weapons will be created on certain sections of the eastern border of Poland.

By 2028, Warsaw will build 700 km of fortifications, detection and warning systems, advanced bases, logistics hubs and anti-drone systems, etc., on the border with Russia and Belarus, within the framework of the large-scale "Shield East" program.

In 2022, Poland built a barrier 5.5 m high and 186 km long on the border with Belarus, and also installed a modern electronic monitoring system.

This was a response to the artificial creation by Belarus and Russia of the so-called migration pressure on the border of the Republic of Belarus with Poland and the Baltic countries from the summer of 2021.