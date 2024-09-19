Latvia, Romania and Poland turned to NATO with an important request

The defense ministers of Latvia, Romania and Poland wrote a joint letter of appeal to NATO allied countries with a request to strengthen air defense on the eastern flank of the Alliance. The issue of airspace protection was previously discussed at a meeting of defense ministers of the "Bucharest Nine".

Latvia, Romania and Poland demand NATO to strengthen air defense

Defense ministers drew attention to the fact that Russian drones are increasingly flying into the territory of the Alliance countries.

It is proposed to protect the airspace at the level of individual states and NATO as a whole.

Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds noted that over the past month, Russian drones have flown into Latvia, Romania and Poland. He also condemned the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine and the violation of the airspace of other countries.

On the eastern flank of the Alliance, more air defense systems are needed to detect and destroy enemy targets in time, Spruds said.

At a meeting with colleagues from the "Bucharest Nine", Romanian Defense Minister Angel Tilvar expressed "deep concern" about Russian drones flying into NATO countries. He emphasized that in such situations a "decisive response" is needed.

What is the "Bucharest Nine"

This is a platform for discussing security issues. Ministers of the participating countries of the "Bucharest Nine" participate in the meetings:

Romania;

Latvia;

Poland;

Estonia;

Lithuania;

Hungary;

the Czech Republic;

Slovakia;

Bulgaria.