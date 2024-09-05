In Belarus, aviation was used again to shoot down Russian "shaheeds" — video
In Belarus, aviation was used again to shoot down Russian "shaheeds" — video

Читати українською
Source:  OSINT project "Belarusian Gayun"

On September 5, two "Shakhed" attack drones flew to the Gomel region of Belarus from the Chernihiv region. The Belarusian military raised fighter jets into the sky.

Points of attention

  • Belarus used aviation to shoot down Russian Shahed drones.
  • In this incident, fighter jets were used to shoot down drones flying from the Chernihiv region.
  • The events took place in the Gomel region, where explosions were heard and anti-drone operations were observed.
  • In July of this year, several Russian drones flew to Belarus, causing serious concern in military circles.

In Belarus, fighter jets shot down Russian drones

As noted, at 1:30 a.m., another fighter jet took off from the Baranovichi airfield in Belarus. In the Gomel district, "Shakhed" is being shot down — explosions were heard.

Two explosions were heard in the Gomel district at 01:34 and 01:36. According to preliminary data, people hear and see anti-drone operations in the Belarusian sky."

Also, at 2:20 a.m., a second fighter jet of the Air Force of the Republic of Belarus took off from the Baranovichi airfield. He was flying to the southeast.

About 10 Russian drones flew to Belarus in July

As noted, nine drones flew into Belarus from July 11 to July 31. Namely:

  • one exploded and fell in Belarus;

  • seven flew to the territory of Ukraine;

  • the fate of another is unknown.

Most of them, or rather seven out of nine, according to the monitoring group, returned to the territory of Ukraine, while others flew deep into Belarus.

Thus, the drone that flew to Belarus on the night of July 13 traveled more than 350 km all the way to Vitebsk itself and after that disappeared, what happened to it next and where it is is unknown. Another "Shakhed", which was the fourth one, flew over Belarus for more than 400 km on July 16 and exploded, falling in the Zhovtnev district of the Gomel region, "Gayun" notes.

