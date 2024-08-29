Belarus used aviation for the first time to shoot down the Russian "shahed"

In Belarus, for the first time, aviation was used to shoot down a Russian drone, which again flew into the territory of the country during the Russian attack on Ukraine.
As noted, on August 29, during another attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine, one of the "Shaheeds" again flew into the territory of Belarus, in the Yela district. It happened at 03:30.
Russia attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles on August 29
As the commander of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Mykola Oleschuk, said, the Russians fired two missiles from the Kursk and Belgorod directions, the type of which is currently being determined.
In addition, Ukraine was attacked by 74 Shahed-131/136 attack drones launched from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk and Yeisk regions.
Aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, radio electronic warfare (EW) and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the air attack.
Air defense operated within Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Sumy and Donetsk regions.
