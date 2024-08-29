Belarus used aviation for the first time to shoot down the Russian "shahed"

In Belarus, for the first time, aviation was used to shoot down a Russian drone, which again flew into the territory of the country during the Russian attack on Ukraine.

As noted, on August 29, during another attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine, one of the "Shaheeds" again flew into the territory of Belarus, in the Yela district. It happened at 03:30.

According to the monitoring group, after the entry of "Shakhed" into the airspace of Belarus, "a fighter of the Air Force of the Republic of Belarus chased the violator for about 20 minutes", and at around 03:55 in the Yelsky district of the Gomel region "they heard at least two explosions and observed a bright flash in the sky". . Share

Thus, this is probably the first recorded case when a fighter of the Air Force of the Republic of Belarus tried to destroy a real military target in the sky - a Russian kamikaze drone of the "Shakhed" type, - stated "Gayun". Share

Russia attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles on August 29

As the commander of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Mykola Oleschuk, said, the Russians fired two missiles from the Kursk and Belgorod directions, the type of which is currently being determined.

In addition, Ukraine was attacked by 74 Shahed-131/136 attack drones launched from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk and Yeisk regions.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, radio electronic warfare (EW) and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the air attack.

As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, Ukrainian defenders managed to shoot down two Kh-59/69 guided air missiles and 60 Shahed-131/136 attack drones. Another 14 attack drones were lost on the territory of Ukraine. Share

Air defense operated within Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Sumy and Donetsk regions.