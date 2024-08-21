A Russian drone once again flew to Belarus during the attack on Ukraine
Category
World
Publication date

A Russian drone once again flew to Belarus during the attack on Ukraine

A Russian drone once again flew to Belarus during the attack on Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  OSINT project "Belarusian Gayun"

The "Shahed" type drone once again entered the airspace of Belarus during the massive air attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Russian drones, in particular of the "Shahed" type, flew to Belarus during the massive air attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine.
  • In July, in just 20 days, 9 drones flew into Belarus, causing various consequences, including explosions and drone crashes.
  • Most of the drones returned to the territory of Ukraine, but some went deep into Belarus.

Russian drones continue to fly to Belarus

As noted, around 8:40 a.m. one of the "Shahed" kamikaze drones entered the airspace of Belarus from the Chernihiv region of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, the "Shakhed" continued its movement to the west along the Belarusian-Ukrainian border, the report says.

About 10 Russian drones flew to Belarus in July

As noted, nine drones flew into Belarus from July 11 to July 31. Namely:

  • one exploded and fell in Belarus;

  • seven flew to the territory of Ukraine;

  • the fate of another is unknown.

Most of them, or rather seven out of nine, according to the monitoring group, returned to the territory of Ukraine, while others flew deep into Belarus.

Thus, the drone that flew to Belarus on the night of July 13 traveled more than 350 km all the way to Vitebsk itself and after that disappeared, what happened to it next and where it is is unknown. Another "Shakhed", which was the fourth one, flew over Belarus for more than 400 km on July 16 and exploded, falling in the Zhovtnev district of the Gomel region, "Gayun" notes.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
About 10 Russian drones flew to Belarus in July. What is the reason
About 10 Russian drones flew to Belarus in July. What is the reason
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The DPSU denied the transfer of troops to the border with Ukraine by Belarus
The DPSU denied the transfer of troops to the border with Ukraine by Belarus
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Belarus moved a third of its army to the border with Ukraine
Belarus moved a third of its army to the border with Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?