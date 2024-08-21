A Russian drone once again flew to Belarus during the attack on Ukraine

The "Shahed" type drone once again entered the airspace of Belarus during the massive air attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine.

Russian drones continue to fly to Belarus

As noted, around 8:40 a.m. one of the "Shahed" kamikaze drones entered the airspace of Belarus from the Chernihiv region of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, the "Shakhed" continued its movement to the west along the Belarusian-Ukrainian border, the report says. Share

About 10 Russian drones flew to Belarus in July

As noted, nine drones flew into Belarus from July 11 to July 31. Namely:

one exploded and fell in Belarus;

seven flew to the territory of Ukraine;

the fate of another is unknown.

Most of them, or rather seven out of nine, according to the monitoring group, returned to the territory of Ukraine, while others flew deep into Belarus.