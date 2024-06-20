EU Commission, Ukraine extend transportation free-visa period till 2025 end

Ukraine and the European Commission extended the "transport visa-free" for one year with the possibility of its automatic extension until the end of 2025.
Points of attention
- The updated agreement provides for mutual obligations regarding the marking of trucks, availability of transport licenses and other supporting documents.
- "Transport visa-free" promotes the growth of exports of goods from Ukraine to the EU, Ukrainian goods are exported much faster and without unnecessary obstacles.
- The "transport visa-free" agreement has a positive effect on Ukrainian manufacturers, which helps to improve the production process.
- The updated agreement benefits both Ukrainian exporters and European partners to increase the volume of trade between the countries.
It is noted that the Agreement was signed today in Brussels with the bilateral participation of representatives of Ukraine and the EU.
Therefore, truck transportation from Ukraine to the EU and from the European Union to Ukraine will no longer require special permits.
In particular, the updated Agreement also provides for several mutual obligations regarding the availability of licenses for the transportation and marking of trucks. That is, everyone who performs transportation by the Agreement.
It is about:
marking of trucks carrying out transportation by the Agreement;
the need for all drivers to have a license for transportation or other supporting documents during transportation;
Carriers following empty goods must have supporting documents for the goods they plan to bring.
As the Ukrainian PM noted, these include goods and equipment that Ukrainian manufacturers need to improve the production process.
What preceded it
"Transport visa-free" was introduced in June 2022. Thanks to this, Ukrainian goods are exported to Europe much faster because there is no need to linger at customs and draw up additional documents.
Exporters can issue transit declarations in Ukraine and travel with them to the EU without hindrance.
We remind you that at the end of April, the Council of the European Union adopted a decision allowing Ukraine to hold negotiations regarding the extension of "transport visa-free."
