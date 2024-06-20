EU Commission, Ukraine extend transportation free-visa period till 2025 end

Ukraine and the European Commission extended the "transport visa-free" for one year with the possibility of its automatic extension until the end of 2025.

It is noted that the Agreement was signed today in Brussels with the bilateral participation of representatives of Ukraine and the EU.

Therefore, truck transportation from Ukraine to the EU and from the European Union to Ukraine will no longer require special permits.

In particular, the updated Agreement also provides for several mutual obligations regarding the availability of licenses for the transportation and marking of trucks. That is, everyone who performs transportation by the Agreement.

It is about:

marking of trucks carrying out transportation by the Agreement;

the need for all drivers to have a license for transportation or other supporting documents during transportation;

Carriers following empty goods must have supporting documents for the goods they plan to bring.

"Transport visa-free" has already strengthened our economy. During the year and a half of the agreement, Ukraine exported almost 50% more goods to the EU than during the same period before its signing, the Ministry of Reconstruction said in a statement.

As the Ukrainian PM noted, these include goods and equipment that Ukrainian manufacturers need to improve the production process.

What preceded it

"Transport visa-free" was introduced in June 2022. Thanks to this, Ukrainian goods are exported to Europe much faster because there is no need to linger at customs and draw up additional documents.

Exporters can issue transit declarations in Ukraine and travel with them to the EU without hindrance.

We remind you that at the end of April, the Council of the European Union adopted a decision allowing Ukraine to hold negotiations regarding the extension of "transport visa-free."