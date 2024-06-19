Ukraine joins common roaming zone with EU

Ukrainians will be able to receive roaming services in EU countries in the "Roaming like at home" (RLAH) mode.

Ukrainians in EU countries will be able to use mobile services at no additional charge

In the "Roaming like at home" (RLAH) mode, Ukrainians can receive roaming services in EU countries. Users of European operators travelling to Ukraine can also take advantage of the standard roaming zone.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, signed the Law "On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine Regarding the Implementation of European Union Legislation on Roaming."

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted this law in the second reading and as a whole on May 22.

The document was adopted to fulfil one condition of Ukraine's European integration in the field of electronic communications.

It ensures Ukraine's joining of the joint Ukraine-EU roaming zone and Ukrainians' receipt of roaming services in EU countries in the "Roaming like at home" (RLAH) mode.

RLAH is a service that means that when travelling within the EU, calls, SMS, and data are included in the home package, so roaming services are provided at no extra charge. Users of European operators travelling to Ukraine can also take advantage of the common roaming zone.

EU ambassadors made essential decision about Ukraine's accession

The permanent representatives of the member states of the European Union at the official level agreed on the negotiating framework for negotiations regarding the accession of Ukraine and Moldova to the bloc.

The Belgian presidency of the Council of the European Union confirmed the adoption of this decision.

According to the latest data, an intergovernmental conference will be held on June 25, officially starting the negotiations on Ukraine and Moldova's accession to the EU.

It is worth noting that the end of June has long been the expected date for the intergovernmental conference because this month is the end of Belgium's presidency of the EU Council.