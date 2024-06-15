Accession of Ukraine to the EU. The ambassadors of the European Union made an important decision

The permanent representatives of the member states of the European Union at the official level agreed on the negotiating framework for negotiations regarding the accession of Ukraine and Moldova to the bloc.

Ukraine is getting closer to EU membership

The fact of the adoption of this decision was confirmed by the Belgian presidency of the Council of the European Union.

According to the latest data, an intergovernmental conference will be held on June 25, which will give an official start to the negotiations on the accession of Ukraine and Moldova to the EU.

It is worth paying attention to the fact that the end of June has long been the expected date of the intergovernmental conference, because this month is the end of Belgium's presidency of the Council of the EU.

Ambassadors agreed in principle on the negotiating frameworks for the accession negotiations of Ukraine 🇺🇦 and Moldova 🇲🇩.



The Belgian presidency will call the first intergovernmental conferences on 25 June. — Belgian Presidency of the Council of the EU 2024 (@EU2024BE) June 14, 2024

For quite a long time, the team of the Hungarian leader Viktor Orban, who is known for his pro-Russian position, prevented the final decision at the level of permanent representatives.

Official Brussels managed to force Budapest to change its position, but if this did not happen, the opening of negotiations could be delayed until the second half of 2024, when Hungary will preside over the EU Council.

The European Commission assessed the quality of implementation of European integration reforms by Ukraine

As mentioned earlier, on June 7, the European Commission made an official statement and confirmed that it had given a positive verbal assessment of the progress of the European integration reforms of Ukraine and Moldova, outlined in the November report on EU enlargement.

This was announced by EC speaker Ana Pisonero.

As the spokeswoman noted, the European Commission can confirm that official Kyiv has faithfully fulfilled the requirements for carrying out reforms important for the start of negotiations on joining the European Union.