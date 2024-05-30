EU increases duties on agricultural products from Russia, Belarus

EU Council agreed to apply high tariffs on Russian grain to reduce the Russian Federation's income.
What is known about the increase in customs duties on agricultural products from Russia and Belarus
He added that the corresponding decision was taken to stop the destabilization of the agricultural sector of the European Union, to limit Russia's income, which it uses to finance the war in Ukraine and to fight against the illegal export of Ukrainian grain stolen by Russia to the EU markets.
https://x.com/VDombrovskis/status/1796108296656498856
EU imported 2.5 million tons of Russian agricultural products in 2023
In 2023, the European Union imported 2.5 million tons of agricultural products from the Russian Federation. Italy was the largest importer of Russian grain, followed by Latvia. This was stated by the European Commissioner for Agriculture, Janusz Wojciechowski.
He said Estonia also imported a small share of Russian grain products last year. For Poland, the volume of such imports was 3,500 tons of grain and 4,000 tons of sunflowers, which is generally a "very small" volume of agricultural imports. According to the European Commissioner, agricultural imports from Russia to countries such as Hungary and Slovakia also remained at a low level.
Wojciechovsky reminded that trade in food products from the Russian Federation remains a sensitive issue.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-