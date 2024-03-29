EU plans to impose 50% duty for agricultural products imported from Russia, Belarus

The European Union will introduce a 50% tariff on agricultural products from Russia and Belarus, which will actually mean an embargo on the import of these products to the EU.

The head of the Polish government, Donald Tusk, announced restrictions on importing agricultural products from Russia and Belarus during a joint briefing with the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmygal, in Warsaw.

In the matter of agriculture, we have made a year forward. Poland initiated a diplomatic offensive during the blockade of importing Russian and Belarusian grain and agricultural products. The introduction of the embargo resulted in an unequivocal result. We are waiting for the final formal decision. Still, it seems we are one step away from the EU imposing a 50% tariff on Russian and Belarusian agricultural products. This means realising our common goal—blocking Russian and Belarusian imports to Europe. Donald Tusk Prime Minister of Poland

According to him, today's meeting showed that the parties could openly talk about problems, and no force could question friendly relations between Ukraine and Poland, especially in light of the threat from a common enemy.

Tusk noted that Kyiv and Warsaw are looking for and are already close to a joint decision regarding the import and transit of Ukrainian grain so that it does not threaten the Polish market. In addition, the parties agreed on the issues of truck carriers to avoid unfair competition.

The head of the Polish government also announced that Polish trade and industrial missions would visit Ukraine, allowing Polish companies to participate in the reconstruction of Ukraine after the end of the war, which was victorious for Ukraine.

During the Ukrainian-Polish consultations in Warsaw on March 28, the parties discussed the issue of weapons for Ukraine, the situation on the border of the two states, the development of trade and infrastructure.

The Prime Ministers of Ukraine and Poland signed a joint statement based on the results of the Ukrainian-Polish intergovernmental consultations.

What is known about the chances of an agreement between Ukraine and Poland about agricultural products import

According to Krzysztof Paszyk, head of the Polish Peasant Party, official Warsaw and Kyiv are close to an agreement on the import of Ukrainian agricultural products.

I think that it will be possible today and tomorrow to make what is sometimes called transit actually become transit ... I am optimistic about the results, said Paszyk.

He emphasised that the relevant agreement is likely to be approved based on the results of the dialogue between the Ukrainian and Polish parties.

Pashzyk added that the agreement between Poland and Ukraine should contain clearly defined qualitative and quantitative quotas for products that can remain in Poland's territory.