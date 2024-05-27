EU should prepare for a possible war, von der Leyen says
EU should prepare for a possible war, von der Leyen says

Ursula von der Leyen
Читати українською
Source:  DW

Against the background of the invasion of the Russian Federation in Ukraine and the threats of the illegitimate leader of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, called on the European Union to prepare for a possible war and take measures for joint armaments.

Ursula von der Leyen emphasised the support of Ukraine and the defence capability of the EU

Von der Leyen announced this on the German radio station Deutschlandfunk air on May 26.

The one who speaks and acts like Putin does not want peace but intends to continue the war.

Ursula von der Leyen

Ursula von der Leyen

President of the European Commission

The President of the European Union emphasised the importance of supporting Ukraine and strengthening the European Union's defence capabilities.

If we must maintain peace on our continent, we need to invest in defense, von der Leyen said.

A joint air defence system will be created in Poland and Greece

She also mentioned the positive effects of these measures on the EU economy. For example, von der Leyen cited the proposal of Poland and Greece to create a joint air defence system.

It is important that with the help of the billions that we invest, good jobs are created here in Europe, — explained the head of the European Commission.

It should be noted that Ursula von der Leyen intends to run for a second term as a European People's Party (EPP) candidate.

According to von der Leyen, measures to strengthen defence capabilities should be financed through funds from the contributions of EU member states.

She also mentioned "hybrid attacks" by Russia, including the recent removal of border markings on the border with Estonia, the use of migrants as a tool of confrontation with the EU and attempts to divide Europeans with the help of social networks.

The agreements establishing the European Union provide for a common defense policy, but do not provide for the financing of operational expenditures for military and defense purposes from the EU budget.

EU

