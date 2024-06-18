According to Liam Fox, the former British Defence Secretary, the EU's plans to create its own defence structures could undermine NATO's defence capabilities and lead to its collapse.
Points of attention
- The creation of the EU's defence structures could undermine NATO's capabilities and make member states dependent on centralised control from Brussels.
- The European Union's defence initiatives risk creating a confusing model of a "defence union" that will not be powerful enough to protect citizens successfully.
- The financial burden of creating their defence departments can reduce the collective contributions of European countries to NATO against the background of a lack of real responsibility.
- Duplication of organizations and political weakness of the EU threaten the effectiveness of NATO's collective security and capabilities.
- The EU's defense initiatives risk not supplementing but drawing NATO into an internal struggle and veto, causing additional difficulties in ensuring Europe's security.
Why the EU's plans to create its defence structures could harm NATO
He emphasised that, fortunately, some European countries want to preserve their national sovereignty and defence institutions.
What risks do EU defence initiatives pose for NATO and Europe
He noted that the EU's plans to create its defence departments might contribute to the emergence of a confusing model of a "defence union" that will undermine the defence capabilities of European countries and will not be powerful enough for a successful defence.
Liam Fox emphasised that the current EU defence project risks undermining collective security for three reasons.
First, financing such a defence union will further reduce the collective contributions of the European countries to NATO.
At the same time, 80% of NATO's defence spending falls on non-EU Alliance countries.
