According to Liam Fox, the former British Defence Secretary, the EU's plans to create its own defence structures could undermine NATO's defence capabilities and lead to its collapse.

Why the EU's plans to create its defence structures could harm NATO

The next frontier of the EU's federalist project is gaining control over what makes states sovereign — defence. There is a debate in Brussels about how to achieve this. Will EU member states transfer their forces to the control of the EU command? Or Brussels can dictate which branches of the defense industry are located within the EU, thereby making all members dependent on each other and on the center, — explains the British Defence Secretary. Share

He emphasised that, fortunately, some European countries want to preserve their national sovereignty and defence institutions.

What risks do EU defence initiatives pose for NATO and Europe

He noted that the EU's plans to create its defence departments might contribute to the emergence of a confusing model of a "defence union" that will undermine the defence capabilities of European countries and will not be powerful enough for a successful defence.

Liam Fox emphasised that the current EU defence project risks undermining collective security for three reasons.

First, financing such a defence union will further reduce the collective contributions of the European countries to NATO.

At the same time, 80% of NATO's defence spending falls on non-EU Alliance countries.