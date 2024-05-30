Czechia's MFA chief: Putin intends to change Europe's security architecture totally

The illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, intends to change the security architecture in Europe completely and not just seize Ukraine. The chief of Czechia's diplomacy, Jan Lipavsky, stated about it.

What has Putin planned and what to expect from Russia

In a few days, a meeting of the EU foreign affairs chiefs should occur in Prague.

Its primary purpose is to prepare the decisions of the bloc's Washington Summit.

Against this background, Jan Lipavsky called on the Alliance's leadership to finally send a clear signal to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

There will be no return to the security architecture that existed before 1997 [before the expansion of the Alliance in Europe. — ed.]. Because this was actually one of Russia's demands when it launched the 2022 aggression against Ukraine, the Czech diplomat stressed. Share

According to the Czech Foreign Minister, this kind of change, together with the change of borders, is Putin's main goal.

The diplomat also added that NATO should finally realize the dictator's intentions. First, it is about the fact that individual tactical actions of the Russian Federation in Ukraine are only a tool for achieving this goal.

Putin's goal is not to capture Kharkiv or some city in the East, this is not Ukraine. The goal is to change the borders and fundamentally change the security architecture of Europe, concluded Jan Lipavsky. Share

Czechia announced good news for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On May 30, official Prague announced that the "Czech initiative" will be able to provide the Ukrainian army with 50,000 to 100,000 large-calibre projectiles every month.

According to Lipavsku, the Armed Forces will receive the first projectiles as part of the initiative in June.

There will be the first physical deliveries to Ukraine very soon, we expect them in June, - emphasised Yan Lipavskyi.

This information was also confirmed by Tomasz Kopechny, the Czech Republic's government special representative for reconstructing Ukraine.

According to him, the volume of shells for the Armed Forces will soon increase.