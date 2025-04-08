Watch: Ukrainian soldiers captured two Chinese citizens

On April 8, President Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that the Ukrainian Defense Forces had captured two Chinese citizens who had fought as part of the Russian invasion army. According to the president, this happened in the Donetsk region.
Points of attention
- President Zelensky highlights the need for global intervention in response to Russia's continued aggression in the region and the capture of Chinese fighters.
- The captured Chinese citizens are currently under the Security Service of Ukraine with investigative and operational actions being carried out.
Chinese are fighting as part of the Russian army against Ukraine
As Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted, Ukrainian soldiers have the documents of these prisoners, bank cards, and personal data.
Against the backdrop of recent events, the Ukrainian leader ordered Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiza to immediately contact Beijing and find out how China intends to respond.
Volodymyr Zelensky draws the attention of the international community to the fact that Russia's involvement, directly or indirectly, in this war in Europe is a clear signal that Putin is going to do anything but end the war.
He also added that relevant investigative and operational actions are currently underway.
