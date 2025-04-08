Watch: Ukrainian soldiers captured two Chinese citizens

On April 8, President Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that the Ukrainian Defense Forces had captured two Chinese citizens who had fought as part of the Russian invasion army. According to the president, this happened in the Donetsk region.

Chinese are fighting as part of the Russian army against Ukraine

As Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted, Ukrainian soldiers have the documents of these prisoners, bank cards, and personal data.

We have information that there are significantly more than two such Chinese citizens in the occupier's units. We are currently clarifying all the facts. Intelligence, the SBU, and the relevant units of the Armed Forces are working. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Against the backdrop of recent events, the Ukrainian leader ordered Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiza to immediately contact Beijing and find out how China intends to respond.

Volodymyr Zelensky draws the attention of the international community to the fact that Russia's involvement, directly or indirectly, in this war in Europe is a clear signal that Putin is going to do anything but end the war.

He is looking for how to continue fighting. This definitely requires a reaction. A reaction from the United States, Europe, and everyone in the world who wants peace. The captured Chinese citizens are in the Security Service of Ukraine, — Zelenskyy emphasized.

He also added that relevant investigative and operational actions are currently underway.