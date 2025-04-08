Goldman Sachs assessed the chances of a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia

Current bond prices indicate that markets are pricing a 70% chance of a peace agreement between Kyiv and Moscow, according to a report by US investment bank Goldman Sachs.
US President Donald Trump expresses concern over Russia's actions against Ukraine, labeling the situation as 'a very bad situation.'
What Goldman Sachs is currently predicting
The bank's team points out that the current assessment is much higher than before the election of US President Donald Trump in November 2024.
It is also worth noting that this estimate is slightly lower than the peak of 76% in February.
By the way, White House President Donald Trump recently said that he is angry about Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's increased terror against Ukraine.
According to him, everything that is happening in Ukraine now is "a very bad situation."
