Goldman Sachs assessed the chances of a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia

Current bond prices indicate that markets are pricing a 70% chance of a peace agreement between Kyiv and Moscow, according to a report by US investment bank Goldman Sachs.

What Goldman Sachs is currently predicting

The bank's team points out that the current assessment is much higher than before the election of US President Donald Trump in November 2024.

Our modeling suggests that the current market price of a peace deal has increased from less than 50% before the US election to approximately 70% now, Goldman Sachs said in a research note. Share

It is also worth noting that this estimate is slightly lower than the peak of 76% in February.

By the way, White House President Donald Trump recently said that he is angry about Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's increased terror against Ukraine.

According to him, everything that is happening in Ukraine now is "a very bad situation."