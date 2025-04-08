Trump announced the adoption of a historic decision for the United States
Category
World
Publication date

Trump announced the adoption of a historic decision for the United States

Trump announces record defense budget
Читати українською
Source:  Bloomberg

American leader Donald Trump has officially confirmed that the US defense budget will reach $1 trillion for the first time in history, which will be a record amount for the United States.

Points of attention

  • The budget increase has raised concerns about spending but emphasizes the necessity of building a strong military. The move is seen as vital in the current global scenario.
  • Despite cost-cutting efforts, the US Department of Defense remains the largest government agency with a budget of $850 billion/year and a massive workforce.

Trump announces record defense budget

The head of the White House announced his decision during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

We are very careful about spending, but the military is something we have to build, and we have to be strong because you have a lot of bad forces right now.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

The head of the US Department of Defense, Pete Hegseth, immediately reacted to this decision.

According to the latter, the American leader is "rebuilding our armed forces — and fast."

"The Pentagon's first trillion-dollar budget will soon be here," he emphasized.

What is important to understand is that Pete Hegseth is one of the most active supporters of the cost-cutting efforts being undertaken by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency.

Despite this, the US Department of Defense, with a budget of $850 billion per year and a staff of about 2 million employees, is the largest government agency.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
JP Morgan assessed the risk of global recession due to Trump's tariffs
What JP Morgan warns about
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"It's terrible." Trump publicly criticized Putin and Russia
The White House
Trump spoke harshly about Russia's actions
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump and Musk clash over new tariffs
Musk disappointed with Trump's tariff policy

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?