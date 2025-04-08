Trump announced the adoption of a historic decision for the United States

American leader Donald Trump has officially confirmed that the US defense budget will reach $1 trillion for the first time in history, which will be a record amount for the United States.

Trump announces record defense budget

The head of the White House announced his decision during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

We are very careful about spending, but the military is something we have to build, and we have to be strong because you have a lot of bad forces right now. Donald Trump President of the United States

The head of the US Department of Defense, Pete Hegseth, immediately reacted to this decision.

According to the latter, the American leader is "rebuilding our armed forces — and fast."

"The Pentagon's first trillion-dollar budget will soon be here," he emphasized. Share

What is important to understand is that Pete Hegseth is one of the most active supporters of the cost-cutting efforts being undertaken by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency.