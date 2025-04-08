Trump announced the adoption of a historic decision for the United States

American leader Donald Trump has officially confirmed that the US defense budget will reach $1 trillion for the first time in history, which will be a record amount for the United States.
Points of attention
- The budget increase has raised concerns about spending but emphasizes the necessity of building a strong military. The move is seen as vital in the current global scenario.
- Despite cost-cutting efforts, the US Department of Defense remains the largest government agency with a budget of $850 billion/year and a massive workforce.
Trump announces record defense budget
The head of the White House announced his decision during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The head of the US Department of Defense, Pete Hegseth, immediately reacted to this decision.
According to the latter, the American leader is "rebuilding our armed forces — and fast."
What is important to understand is that Pete Hegseth is one of the most active supporters of the cost-cutting efforts being undertaken by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency.
Despite this, the US Department of Defense, with a budget of $850 billion per year and a staff of about 2 million employees, is the largest government agency.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-