Trump and Musk clash over new tariffs

As journalists have learned, a new high-profile conflict has erupted in the White House between US President Donald Trump and a member of his team, Elon Musk. The latter began to criticize the American leader's tariff policy and even called for its revision before it was too late. However, in response, Trump began to threaten to impose an additional 50% tariff, in addition to the recently announced 34%.

Musk disappointed with Trump's tariff policy

According to the American billionaire who is the head of Tesla, Trump's new tariffs are a blow not only to his business, but also to all international trade.

Amid recent events, Elon Musk lashed out at White House chief trade adviser Peter Navarro and harshly criticized his professional skills.

According to the businessman, he supports the idea of creating a free trade zone between the US and Europe.

What is important to understand is that this is not the first time Musk has spoken out against tariffs imposed by the Donald Trump administration.

5 years ago, Tesla even filed a lawsuit against the White House's tariff policy, although Musk himself later distanced himself from this decision due to political criticism.