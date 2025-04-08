Trump and Musk clash over new tariffs
Category
Economics
Publication date

Trump and Musk clash over new tariffs

Musk disappointed with Trump's tariff policy
Читати українською
Source:  The Washington Post

As journalists have learned, a new high-profile conflict has erupted in the White House between US President Donald Trump and a member of his team, Elon Musk. The latter began to criticize the American leader's tariff policy and even called for its revision before it was too late. However, in response, Trump began to threaten to impose an additional 50% tariff, in addition to the recently announced 34%.

Points of attention

  • This clash highlights the discontent among some business figures who previously supported Trump, expressing frustration with the administration's strict tariff strategies.
  • Despite previous legal actions by Tesla against the White House's tariff policies, Musk continues to voice his opposition and urges for a more moderate trade approach.

Musk disappointed with Trump's tariff policy

According to the American billionaire who is the head of Tesla, Trump's new tariffs are a blow not only to his business, but also to all international trade.

Amid recent events, Elon Musk lashed out at White House chief trade adviser Peter Navarro and harshly criticized his professional skills.

According to the businessman, he supports the idea of creating a free trade zone between the US and Europe.

What is important to understand is that this is not the first time Musk has spoken out against tariffs imposed by the Donald Trump administration.

5 years ago, Tesla even filed a lawsuit against the White House's tariff policy, although Musk himself later distanced himself from this decision due to political criticism.

Many business people who supported Trump are frustrated with his tariff policies. Some, including Musk's friends, have tried to influence the administration to adopt a more moderate trade strategy.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The IMF is sounding the alarm over Trump's new decision
The IMF assessed the potential consequences of Trump's decisions
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
JP Morgan assessed the risk of global recession due to Trump's tariffs
What JP Morgan warns about
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"It's terrible." Trump publicly criticized Putin and Russia
The White House
Trump spoke harshly about Russia's actions

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?