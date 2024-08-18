Belarus moved a third of its army to the border with Ukraine

The self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Oleksandr Lukashenko, announced that he had moved almost a third of his army to the border with Ukraine.

Lukashenko once again announced the strengthening of the border with Ukraine

Seeing their (Ukraine's — ed.) aggressive policy, we brought in and stationed our military at certain points along the entire border, as it would be in case of war, defense. What's more, special services work there, special units - "Alfa", "Almaz" and others - are the most prepared, they do their job, - said Lukashenko. Share

In addition, Lukashenko believes that a significant number of Ukrainian troops are on the border with Belarus, because they think that "Putin will again advance from the territory of Belarus."

In response, I was forced to transfer almost a third of the army to reinforce what was already there, Lukashenko said. Share

Belarus continues to raise the issue of "tension" on the border with Ukraine

Against the background of the events in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, representatives of Belarus again began to make statements about the alleged presence of a threat from Ukraine.

In particular, the Minister of Defense of the country stated about "the high probability of armed provocations by Ukraine and high-profile actions with the involvement of Belarusian nationalist formations."

Screenshots of publications with statements by the Belarusian Minister of Defense

The statement of the Belarusian minister is part of an information campaign to incite tension on the border with Ukraine, the purpose of which is to draw Ukrainian forces from important areas of the front to the northern border. This is not the first time that Belarus has resorted to such information attacks against Ukraine, acting in the interests of Moscow. Share

Calls by the illegitimate president of Belarus, Oleksandr Lukashenka, to Kyiv and Moscow to sit down at the negotiating table and "end this fight" show that the success of the Ukrainian operation in the Kursk region causes Minsk to fear, insecurity and worry about the further development of the Russian-Ukrainian war, according to the CPD.