The self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Oleksandr Lukashenko, announced that he had moved almost a third of his army to the border with Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Belarus announces the transfer of a third of its army to the border with Ukraine due to the threat from Russia and tensions on the border.
- Lukashenko is using an information campaign to inflame tensions and try to influence the Ukrainian situation.
- Against the background of the events in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, representatives of Belarus again began to make statements about the alleged presence of a threat from Ukraine.
Lukashenko once again announced the strengthening of the border with Ukraine
In addition, Lukashenko believes that a significant number of Ukrainian troops are on the border with Belarus, because they think that "Putin will again advance from the territory of Belarus."
Belarus continues to raise the issue of "tension" on the border with Ukraine
In particular, the Minister of Defense of the country stated about "the high probability of armed provocations by Ukraine and high-profile actions with the involvement of Belarusian nationalist formations."
Calls by the illegitimate president of Belarus, Oleksandr Lukashenka, to Kyiv and Moscow to sit down at the negotiating table and "end this fight" show that the success of the Ukrainian operation in the Kursk region causes Minsk to fear, insecurity and worry about the further development of the Russian-Ukrainian war, according to the CPD.
