In Belarus, they are once again worried about the "tension" on the border with Ukraine

Belarus intensified its efforts to inflame tensions on the border with Ukraine. This was reported by the Center for Combating Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.
Belarus continues to raise the issue of "tension" on the border with Ukraine
Against the background of the events in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, representatives of Belarus again began to make statements about the alleged presence of a threat from Ukraine.
Calls by the illegitimate president of Belarus, Oleksandr Lukashenka, to Kyiv and Moscow to sit down at the negotiating table and "end this fight" show that the success of the Ukrainian operation in the Kursk region causes Minsk to fear, insecurity and worry about the further development of the Russian-Ukrainian war, according to the CPD.
Lukashenko burst out with baseless threats against Ukraine
The illegitimate president of Belarus, Oleksandr Lukashenko, accused Ukraine of violating the country's airspace with the help of UAVs and is already threatening a response.
In particular, the Belarusian dictator absurdly stated that Ukrainian drones were allegedly shot down in the airspace of his country.
According to Lukashenka, on the evening of August 9, the Air Force and Air Defense Forces of Belarus were allegedly put on high alert.
The Belarusian dictator declares that about 10 Ukrainian drones were recorded in the airspace of Belarus.
He stated that allegedly at 19:04 at an altitude of one and a half kilometers, air defense forces "destroyed several targets" over the territory of Belarus.
