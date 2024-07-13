The illegitimate president of Belarus, Oleksandr Lukashenko, ordered the removal of additional troops from the territories adjacent to the Ukrainian border.
Lukashenko announced the end of the "tension" on the border with Ukraine, which he invented himself
The dictator of Belarus stated this on July 13 during a visit to the 56th anti-aircraft missile regiment located in the city of Lunynets, Brest region of the Republic of Belarus.
Now we don't have any complications with the Ukrainians, and I hope that there won't be, — added Lukashenko cynically.
According to journalists from Lukashenka's pool, he also emphasized that "there should be no extra measures."
Lukashenko decided to concentrate his troops on the border areas of Poland and Lithuania, where he also dreams of future provocations, with which they allegedly want to drag him into the war. But he started an "old song about the main thing" about the unity of the Russian, Belarusian and Ukrainian peoples.
We are not enemies of Ukrainians. I've said it many times. These are our people. The same people as us, as Ruskies, Russians. We need to negotiate as soon as possible," Lukashenko continued the narrative of Russian propaganda regarding the "negotiations" between Russia and Ukraine.
We will remind that the 56th anti-aircraft missile regiment of Belarus was created after the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.
How Belarus came up with "tension" on the border with Ukraine
At the end of June 2024, Belarus began to threaten Ukraine regarding the section of the border on the border of the Zhytomyr region.
On June 21, Belarus began a sudden "check" of military units. For this, training grounds and areas near the borders of Ukraine and Poland were involved.
On June 28, Belarusian border guards announced the alleged presence of RDK ("Russian Volunteer Corps") fighters in Zhytomyr Oblast, who pose a threat to the Belarusian state.
After that, the "Polonaise" anti-aircraft missile division went to the designated area with full ammunition.
Such statements stopped after the first landing of Chinese army planes in Belarus and the start of joint Chinese-Belarusian anti-terrorist exercises.
Lukashenko is Putin's serf
In an interview for Online.UA, the acting commander of the Kastus Kalinovsky Regiment, Pavlo "Uncle" Shurmey, said that he will force the self-proclaimed president of Belarus to stop obeying Putin.
However, the moment may come when Putin will not be able to stop Lukashenka from evading involvement in the war with the Belarusian army. Unfortunately, then Belarusians will understand what war is.
Pavlo "Uncle" Shurmey noted Lukashenka's ability to sit on 2-3 chairs at the same time.
T.v.o. Polk's commander emphasizes that there is a possible scenario when Lukashenko will stop obeying Putin.
Conventionally speaking, if Putin is gone tomorrow, there are forces in Russia that have been waiting for this moment and would like to sit down at the negotiating table as soon as possible. However, the negotiating table will be, not on the terms that were announced, but on the terms of Ukraine. Maybe, then Lukashenko will immediately start: "yay-yay-yay, I was forced to do all this — Putin." But if everything goes as it is now, then nothing will affect him, — concluded "Uncle".