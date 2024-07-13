The illegitimate president of Belarus, Oleksandr Lukashenko, ordered the removal of additional troops from the territories adjacent to the Ukrainian border.

Lukashenko announced the end of the "tension" on the border with Ukraine, which he invented himself

The dictator of Belarus stated this on July 13 during a visit to the 56th anti-aircraft missile regiment located in the city of Lunynets, Brest region of the Republic of Belarus.

Lukashenko on the withdrawal of troops

After our specific work, the Ukrainians withdrew their Armed Forces and additional troops that they had sent to our border, and generally removed them from the zone of the Belarusian-Ukrainian border, — Lukashenko fantasizes. Share

Now we don't have any complications with the Ukrainians, and I hope that there won't be, — added Lukashenko cynically.

According to journalists from Lukashenka's pool, he also emphasized that "there should be no extra measures."

Lukashenko decided to concentrate his troops on the border areas of Poland and Lithuania, where he also dreams of future provocations, with which they allegedly want to drag him into the war. But he started an "old song about the main thing" about the unity of the Russian, Belarusian and Ukrainian peoples.

We are not enemies of Ukrainians. I've said it many times. These are our people. The same people as us, as Ruskies, Russians. We need to negotiate as soon as possible," Lukashenko continued the narrative of Russian propaganda regarding the "negotiations" between Russia and Ukraine.

We will remind that the 56th anti-aircraft missile regiment of Belarus was created after the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

How Belarus came up with "tension" on the border with Ukraine

At the end of June 2024, Belarus began to threaten Ukraine regarding the section of the border on the border of the Zhytomyr region.

On June 20, Belarusian border guards recorded an alleged increase in the number of Ukrainian military personnel and equipment. According to their information, various units are concentrated in the border areas, in particular with heavy weapons: MTLB, BMP, including the American "Bradley", HIMARS MLRS, M777 howitzers, German-made Cheetah anti-aircraft guns and other weapons. Share

On June 21, Belarus began a sudden "check" of military units. For this, training grounds and areas near the borders of Ukraine and Poland were involved.

On June 28, Belarusian border guards announced the alleged presence of RDK ("Russian Volunteer Corps") fighters in Zhytomyr Oblast, who pose a threat to the Belarusian state.

After that, the "Polonaise" anti-aircraft missile division went to the designated area with full ammunition.

On June 29, the higher military leadership of the Republic of Belarus threatened the residents of the Republic of Belarus with a series of statements about the "concentration of air defense forces" on the part of Ukraine at the indicated section of the border, and the alleged arrival there of Ukrainian "DRG" and "special forces" aimed at "terrorist attacks" against Belarusians. Share

Such statements stopped after the first landing of Chinese army planes in Belarus and the start of joint Chinese-Belarusian anti-terrorist exercises.

Lukashenko is Putin's serf

In an interview for Online.UA, the acting commander of the Kastus Kalinovsky Regiment, Pavlo "Uncle" Shurmey, said that he will force the self-proclaimed president of Belarus to stop obeying Putin.

However, the moment may come when Putin will not be able to stop Lukashenka from evading involvement in the war with the Belarusian army. Unfortunately, then Belarusians will understand what war is.

Pavlo "Uncle" Shurmey noted Lukashenka's ability to sit on 2-3 chairs at the same time.

He does this because he is Putin's "serf" and everything depends on him. And how to influence it? No way, unfortunately, no way. If it is so obvious to him that Russia will lose and Ukraine will win, then the time of his existence will also start ticking even faster. Share

T.v.o. Polk's commander emphasizes that there is a possible scenario when Lukashenko will stop obeying Putin.