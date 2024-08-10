Lukashenko cynically accused Ukraine of the drone attack
Lukashenko cynically accused Ukraine of the drone attack

Oleksandr Lukashenko
Source:  online.ua

Self-proclaimed Belarusian dictator Oleksandr Lukashenko has accused Ukraine of violating Belarusian airspace with the help of UAVs and is already threatening a response.

  • Lukashenko has baselessly accused Ukraine of violating Belarusian airspace with UAVs, threatening a response and creating a threat of conflict escalation.
  • The Belarusian dictator made absurd claims about Ukrainian drones being shot down in Belarusian airspace without providing credible evidence.
  • Lukashenko's statements about the alleged attack of Ukrainian drones on Belarus have been met with skepticism and concerns over the escalating tensions in the region.
  • The situation exemplifies the need for diplomatic intervention and de-escalation measures to prevent further hostility between the two countries.
  • The baseless accusations and threats made by Lukashenko have raised international concerns about the stability and security in the region amidst the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Lukashenko burst out with baseless threats against Ukraine

In particular, the Belarusian dictator absurdly stated that Ukrainian drones were allegedly shot down in Belarusian airspace.

According to Lukashenka, on the evening of August 9, the Air Force and Air Defense Forces of Belarus were allegedly put on high alert.

The Belarusian dictator declares that about 10 Ukrainian drones were recorded in the airspace of Belarus.

Lukashenko lies about the attack of Ukrainian drones on Belarus
Oleksandr Lukashenko

He stated that allegedly at 19:04 at an altitude of one and a half kilometers, air defense forces "destroyed several targets" over the territory of Belarus.

At night and from morning there is a search for what was destroyed. We suspect these are strike drones. Violating the airspace of Belarus, they flew from Ukraine, - the Belarusian dictator cynically lies.

He stated that the Belarusian air defense forces allegedly destroyed half of the drones, and the other half were neutralized by the troops of the occupying army of the Russian Federation.

According to Lukashenko, the drones initially allegedly flew to Smolensk, but then changed their flight path and headed for the Yaroslavl region and were already intercepted by Russian anti-aircraft systems.

At the same time, Lukashenko threatened, saying that "any provocations will not go unanswered."

What is known about Lukashenka's latest statements against the background of the events in the Kursk region

The self-proclaimed Belarusian dictator Oleksandr Lukashenko said that Russia's defeat in the Kremlin's criminal war against Ukraine would allegedly affect all CIS countries.

