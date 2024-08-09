Borrell declared the involvement of the Lukashenko regime in Russia's abduction of children from Ukraine

The regime of the illegitimate president Oleksandr Lukashenko is complicit in Russia's illegal war of aggression against Ukraine, and also helps the Russian Federation to abduct Ukrainian children.
Points of attention
- The Lukashenko regime of Belarus is complicit in Russia's illegal war of aggression against Ukraine and helps in the abduction of Ukrainian children.
- The EU has demanded the return of the abducted children to Ukraine and imposed sanctions against the Lukashenko regime and its supporters.
- Yale University reports that over 2,400 Ukrainian children have been illegally taken to Belarus since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
- The documentary 'Mutilated Childhood' sheds light on the harrowing experiences of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia, including torture and separation from their families.
- As of May 2024, thousands of children are known to have been kidnapped in Belarus, with Lukashenko openly defying international condemnation.
Lukashenka's regime helped the Russian Federation in abducting children from Ukraine's TOT
This is stated in the statement of the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell. This document was distributed by the European External Action Service on August 8.
The statement was released on the eve of the fourth anniversary of the falsified presidential elections in Belarus in August 2020.
The report also mentioned that the Belarusian authorities continue "a large-scale campaign of violence and intimidation of their own people."
There are approximately 1,400 political prisoners in prisons in Belarus, and this is only a small fraction of those who have passed through the penitentiary system since 2020 on politically motivated cases.
Lukashenko is carrying out total repression against "Belarusian civil society, human rights defenders, free mass media and journalists, political oppositionists."
For all this, the EU introduced several rounds of sanctions against the regime and its supporters.
The European Union called on the authorities of Russia and Belarus to immediately return to Ukraine the children abducted from the temporarily occupied territories, and reminded the totalitarian regimes in both countries of international responsibility for the crimes committed.
Belarus continues to abduct Ukrainian children amid the war
It recently became known that several dozen minor Ukrainians from the Russian-occupied city of Anthracite were sent to the Belarusian city of Mogilev.
There, kidnapped children are forced to undergo training under the leadership of the military.
Belarusian propagandists claim that the military "teach children how to behave in extreme situations." According to the TV channel, the children are being looked after by employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.
As of May 2024, it is already known about thousands of children kidnapped in Belarus.
What is known about the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia
In 2023, the Online.UA team presented the documentary "Mutilated Childhood", which reveals the truth about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.
The film contains real stories of children and their families affected by Russia's war against Ukraine, comments by leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts on the protection of children's rights.
The heroes of the tape went through Russian captivity, torture, abduction to a health camp, some were separated from their parents during the so-called filtering measures.
