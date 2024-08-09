Borrell declared the involvement of the Lukashenko regime in Russia's abduction of children from Ukraine

The regime of the illegitimate president Oleksandr Lukashenko is complicit in Russia's illegal war of aggression against Ukraine, and also helps the Russian Federation to abduct Ukrainian children.

Lukashenka's regime helped the Russian Federation in abducting children from Ukraine's TOT

This is stated in the statement of the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell. This document was distributed by the European External Action Service on August 8.

The statement was released on the eve of the fourth anniversary of the falsified presidential elections in Belarus in August 2020.

As noted, in addition to the political, military and logistical support of Russia, the regime of Oleksandr Lukashenko "facilitated the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children from the territories of Ukraine temporarily occupied by Russia."

The report also mentioned that the Belarusian authorities continue "a large-scale campaign of violence and intimidation of their own people."

There are approximately 1,400 political prisoners in prisons in Belarus, and this is only a small fraction of those who have passed through the penitentiary system since 2020 on politically motivated cases.

Lukashenko is carrying out total repression against "Belarusian civil society, human rights defenders, free mass media and journalists, political oppositionists."

For all this, the EU introduced several rounds of sanctions against the regime and its supporters.

According to Yale University, more than 2,400 Ukrainian children between the ages of 6 and 17 have been illegally taken to Belarus since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The European Union called on the authorities of Russia and Belarus to immediately return to Ukraine the children abducted from the temporarily occupied territories, and reminded the totalitarian regimes in both countries of international responsibility for the crimes committed.

Belarus continues to abduct Ukrainian children amid the war

It recently became known that several dozen minor Ukrainians from the Russian-occupied city of Anthracite were sent to the Belarusian city of Mogilev.

There, kidnapped children are forced to undergo training under the leadership of the military.

Belarusian propagandists claim that the military "teach children how to behave in extreme situations." According to the TV channel, the children are being looked after by employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The illegitimate president of the Republic of Belarus, Oleksandr Lukashenko, openly ignores the indignation of the world community regarding his participation in the kidnapping and re-education of Ukrainian children from the occupied territories.

As of May 2024, it is already known about thousands of children kidnapped in Belarus.

What is known about the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia

In 2023, the Online.UA team presented the documentary "Mutilated Childhood", which reveals the truth about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The film contains real stories of children and their families affected by Russia's war against Ukraine, comments by leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts on the protection of children's rights.

The heroes of the tape went through Russian captivity, torture, abduction to a health camp, some were separated from their parents during the so-called filtering measures.