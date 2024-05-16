Lukashenko's regime plans to take control over Belarusian children's leisure activities

The illegitimate authorities of Belarus have banned private organisations from organising children's summer camps. The team of self-proclaimed president Aleksandr Lukashenko wants an exclusive state to have such a right.

Belarusian children will no longer be able to rest in private summer camps

Recently, a meeting was held in Minsk with legal entities that provide services for obtaining additional education.

As reported, the main goal of the meeting is "preventing cases of violations of legislation by business entities."

However, the Belarusian opposition Telegram channel "MotolkoPomogy" discovered that everything is not so simple.

As we managed to find out, it was forbidden to organise summer camps for children at the meeting of private entrepreneurs.

The illegitimate authorities of the Republic of Belarus told Belarusian business people that only state educational institutions have the right to organize summer recreation for children.

In other words, legal entities and private entrepreneurs were unilaterally prohibited from organizing summer vacations for children on private estates, farms, etc.

It is essential to understand that the first prerequisites for this ban appeared as early as 2023 when a children's tent camp near Lida and a teenage scout camp near Novogrudok were dispersed.

Moreover, it is indicated that the author of this idea was the Prosecutor General Andrei Shveda, who continues to assert that private entrepreneurs allegedly cannot ensure the safety of children, do not develop "patriotic qualities" in them, and in general, such camps are staffed by people whom the Lukashenko regime does not trust .

Belarus continues to abduct Ukrainian children amid the war

Recently, it became known that several dozen minor Ukrainians from the Russian-occupied city of Anthracite were sent to the Belarusian city of Mogilev.

There, abducted children are forced to undergo training under the leadership of the military.

You can learn more about the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia and Belarus from the Online.UA documentary "Abducted Childhood".

Belarusian propagandists claim that the military "teaches children how to behave in extreme situations." According to the TV channel, the Ministry of Emergency Situations employees are looking after the children.

The illegitimate President of the Republic of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko, openly ignores the anger of the world community regarding his participation in the abducting and re-education of Ukrainian children from the occupied territories.

As of May 2024, it is already known about thousands of abducted Ukrainian children in Belarus.