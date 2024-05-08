Russians strike residential area of Kharkiv, at least three children injured

The Russian occupiers attacked Kharkiv on May 8. At least three children were injured.

The Russian attack on Kharkiv on May 8

Oleg Synegubov, head of the RMA , reported the strike at 1:30 p.m. Later, he added that the hit was recorded in an open area on the territory of an educational institution.

There are data on two injured children, boys aged 13 and 15. The review by specia services is ongoing. Share

Later, it became known about another 12-year-old wounded boy.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that the condition of one of the injured children is serious.

It is also known that a 55-year-old man and an 80-year-old woman were injured.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

According to RMA, on the night of May 8, air defence forces shot down two Shahed drones in the northern part of Kharkiv. No damage or casualties were recorded.

Over the past day, enemy artillery and mortar attacks have hit about 15 settlements in the Kharkiv region: Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Berestove, and others. Russia also made air strikes hit Dvorichanske and Synkivka.

Over the past day, Ukrainian troops in the Kupiansk direction repelled 16 attacks, in particular in the Synkivka, Pischane and Berestove areas of the Kharkiv region;